South African science fiction fans eagerly await L. Ron Hubbard Writers of the Future Volume 41, releasing June 18

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Africa has emerged as a key player in the global science fiction and fantasy storytelling and illustration scene as observed by the rapid growth of Comic Con Africa. Alongside this growth, L. Ron Hubbard ’s Writers of the Future , a competition to discover top new science fiction and fantasy writers and artists, marks its 41st year.Kino Isaac, an artist and host of The Kino Isaac Podcast in South Africa, said, “The Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contest has become a global beacon of opportunity for creatives, including those in South Africa and across the African continent.”Contest winners hail from 50 countries, including three South African illustrators:• 2008 (Volume 24): William Ruhlig, art streamer, indie game designer, and artist• 2011 (Volume 27): Ryan Downing, concept and comic book artist• 2021 (Volume 37): Stephen Spinas, comic book, traditional, and concept artistIsaac added, “This contest shows that excellence transcends borders, art unites people, and opportunities are accessible, especially when they seem scarce.”He noted, “As the 41st year of L. Ron Hubbard’s vision begins, it continues to foster storytellers and artists worldwide from all walks of life.”Joni Labaqui, Contest Director, said, “We’ve received hundreds of entries for the Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests from South Africa. Thanks to advocates like Kino, participation grows, with more writers and artists eager to showcase their work on an international stage.”Africanfuturist author and Writer Contest judge Nnedi Okorafor, known for Binti, praised the anthology: “Some of the finest speculative fiction available. It’s cutting-edge and fresh.”Chosen from thousands of global entries, Volume 41 showcases winners from Canada, China, Hungary, the United Kingdom, and the United States.The eBook and digital audiobook of Volume 41 are available via Amazon.co.za, with paperbacks hitting South African stores on June 18.L. Ron Hubbard launched the Writers of the Future Contest in 1983 to give “new and budding writers a chance to have their creative efforts seen and acknowledged.” Its sister competition, Illustrators of the Future, began in 1988 to offer aspiring artists similar opportunities.The Contests’ success is evident in their winners’ achievements. The 571 Writing Contest winners and published finalists have produced over 8,000 novels and short stories, selling more than 60 million copies. The 418 Illustrating Contest winners have contributed to over 700 books, 500 comics, and 130 major motion pictures, gaming films, TV shows, and documentaries.For more information, visit www.writersofthefuture.com

