Magic Valley Region rainbow trout stocking schedule for May 2021

Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking approximately 61,050 10-12” catchable-sized rainbow trout in May. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.

Body of Water Week to be Stocked Number to be Stocked Big Wood River May 3-7 425 Lower Lake Creek Lake May 3-7 350 Little Wood River May 3-7 425 Penny Lake May 3-7 400 Crystal Springs Lake May 3-7 300 Niagara Springs May 3-7 250 Sublett Reservoir May 3-7 7,500 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 May 3-7 475 Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond May 3-7 975 Dog Creek Reservoir May 3-7 5,000 Freedom Park Pond May 3-7 500 Dierkes Lake May 3-7 4,000 Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond May 3-7 450 Thorn Creek Reservoir May 3-7 1,800 Stone Reservoir May 10-14 2,000 Camas Pond #2 May 10-14 1,500 Gavers Lagoon May 10-14 1,425 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 May 10-14 475 Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond May 10-14 975 Cedar Creek Reservoir May 10-14 11,000 Big Smokey Creek May 10-14 750 Little Smokey Creek May 10-14 475 Big Wood River May 17-21 425 Little Wood Reservoir May 17-21 3,000 Lower Lake Creek Lake May 17-21 350 Little Wood River May 17-21 425 Penny Lake May 17-21 500 Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond May 17-21 975 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 May 17-21 475 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #2 May 17-21 350 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #3 May 17-21 250 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #4 May 17-21 250 Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond May 17-21 450 Freedom Park Pond May 17-21 500 Rock Creek May 17-21 475 Salmon Falls Creek May 17-21 450 Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond May 24-28 975 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 May 24-28 475 Little Wood River May 24-28 650 Scotts Pond May 24-28 100 Trapper Creek May 24-28 700 South Fork Boise River May 24-28 1,425 Featherville Dredge Pond May 24-28 1,900 Little Camas Reservoir May 24-28 4,500

Stocking rainbow trout for Idaho's anglers.