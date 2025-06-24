Idaho's mountain lakes are summer destinations and great fishing adventures

How to select a lake

If you’re looking at a map or satellite image, how do you know which lake to choose if they all look similar? Something to remember is all mountain lakes are not created equal. Typically, a lake in a valley or meadow with a stream running in or out of it and mixed depths can often be productive for fishing. Conversely, a deep lake in a rocky basin fed strictly by snowmelt can mean limited nutrients and slow fish growth.

A good strategy is to find an area with a cluster of lakes, so if one lake isn’t producing good fishing, another is nearby. Don’t assume that hiking farther will improve your odds of catching fish. Most mountain lakes don’t get intense fishing pressure, so an closer lake may have outstanding fishing for a lot less effort than a distant one.

If you’re planning your trip based on fish stocking reports, remember that most trout stocked in mountain lakes are fingerlings, and it can take three to four years for them to grow to catchable size. However, catchable-size trout are sometimes stocked in lakes that are road accessible, and some lakes have naturally reproducing populations as well as stocked fish.

Some mountain lakes may have brook trout, which can provide lots of fishing action, and they can be a lot of fun to catch for young or new anglers. There’s typically a 25-fish bag limit for brook trout because they’re so plentiful and prolific, but check the Fishing Seasons and Rules booklet for exceptions. While lots of brook trout and a generous bag limit may be enticing, they can also overpopulate mountain lakes, which means lots of fish, but nearly all them small.