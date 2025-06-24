New dock installed at Johnson Pond to enhance angler access

The recently installed dock, completed last week, is intended to improve public access and enhance fishing opportunities for local residents and visitors alike. Designed with families in mind, the spacious new dock offers better access to the deeper water portions of Johnson Pond.

“We’re thankful for the Johnson family’s willingness to work with IDFG and continue to provide this opportunity to the public”, said Greg Schoby, Regional Fisheries Manager for IDFG’s Salmon Region. “Johnson Pond has seen a tremendous amount of use since it’s been open to the public, and we’re proud to invest in upgrades that make fishing more enjoyable and accessible”.

The dock purchase and installation were funded through fishing license sales.