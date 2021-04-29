Turnium SD-WAN is now CNF Certified on Red Hat OpenShift
CNF Certified SD-WAN on Red Hat OpenShift helps give organizations the confidence and ease of true zero touch provisioning of Turnium’s managed SD-WAN service.NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI) announces its Turnium cloud-native managed SD-WAN service is now a certified cloud-native network function (CNF) for Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform . Turnium’s SD-WAN enables carriers, service providers and enterprises to bring all their branches, offices, data centers and public or private clouds into a single, flexible network simply and easily. Organizations using Red Hat OpenShift can now benefit from Turnium’s CNF certified managed SD-WAN to power their transition to cloud-native operations and manage their network edge from a single platform.
“Companies can now connect to their multi-cloud services using Turnium’s CNF certified cloud-native managed SD-WAN offering through Red Hat’s container catalog. This was accomplished by completing a rigorous testing process on Red Hat Openshift in a standardized environment,” said Sandeep Panesar, EVP of Turnium Technology Group Inc. “We are excited to have completed the certification which allows service providers and telecommunications companies to quickly provision and manage their deployment while reducing costs.”
Turnium’s CNF certified SD-WAN solution delivers zero touch provisioning on Red Hat OpenShift and provides customers with greater confidence in deploying Turnium’s solutions on this platform. As a CNF, telecommunications and other communications service providers can deploy Turnium cloud-native managed SD-WAN service directly from the Red Hat container catalog across their entire network.
Turnium’s software completed suites of automated test cases developed and maintained to be in line with industry standards in the Red Hat CNF certification testbed. These tests are designed to demonstrate that Turnium’s SD-WAN software can deploy more simply and efficiently. Turnium cloud-native managed SD-WAN service is also a Red Hat OpenShift Certified Operator.
“Red Hat is pleased that Turnium has completed all tests necessary to confirm its certified CNF status on Red Hat OpenShift," Julio Tapia, Senior Director, Partner Ecosystem, Cloud Platforms, Red Hat. “Turnium is part of a select group of technology companies to achieve this certification and we look forward to delivering Turnium SD-WAN to organizations seeking the benefits of cloud-native SD-WAN.”
Turnium’s cloud-native containerized SD-WAN solution allows large enterprise and medium-size businesses to quickly deploy and easily scale networks with OpenShift, supported by Red Hat. Turnium is available in Red Hat’s Partner Catalog, and the two companies have jointly published a solution brief that is available here: https://catalog.redhat.com/software/container-stacks/search?q=turnium.
About Turnium Technology Group Inc.
Turnium Technology Group develops and delivers its software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) solution as both a managed cloud-native service and as an OEM white label software platform. Turnium managed SD-WAN is available direct to enterprises and through its partner channel of Managed Service Providers and Value-Added Resellers. Multapplied SD-WAN software is licensed to Managed Service Providers and Telecommunications Service Providers through a global Channel Partner program. Multapplied SD-WAN enables Channel Partners to launch their own branded SD-WAN offering quickly and easily. For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io.
About SD-WAN
SD-WAN is revolutionizing the networking and telecommunications industry by virtualizing secure, high-speed networking and abstracting network control from the underlying physical circuits. SD-WAN frees enterprises, small-medium businesses, cloud and managed services providers from the constraints imposed by traditional telecommunications companies. Turnium’s offering is a fully Managed SD-WAN platform that can be used by businesses to replace or augment their current networks.
Sales
Turnium Technology Group Inc.
+1 604-398-4314
sales@ttgi.io