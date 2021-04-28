Construction to begin on U.S. 2 near Grand Forks

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin on U.S. Highway 2, near Grand Forks, Thursday, April 29. The project will extend from Grand Forks to near Arvilla on U.S 2.

Construction includes milling and concrete overlay along with a bridge replacement. The existing westbound roadway will be milled off and replaced with a new concrete roadway.

Initially, a one-lane closure will be implemented in the eastbound roadway. This will begin Thursday, April 29, and take several days to complete. Once complete, the westbound roadway will be closed, and all traffic will be diverted to the eastbound roadway.

Speed will be reduced to 60 mph throughout the project along with further speed reductions while workers are present on the roadway. Flaggers will be present when trucks are entering and exiting U.S 2.

A width restriction of 18 ft for eastbound traffic and 12 ft for westbound traffic will be in place through the duration of the project.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.