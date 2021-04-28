Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 991 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,793 in the last 365 days.

Construction to begin on U.S. 2 near Grand Forks

Construction to begin on U.S. 2 near Grand Forks

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin on U.S. Highway 2, near Grand Forks, Thursday, April 29. The project will extend from Grand Forks to near Arvilla on U.S 2.

Construction includes milling and concrete overlay along with a bridge replacement. The existing westbound roadway will be milled off and replaced with a new concrete roadway.

Initially, a one-lane closure will be implemented in the eastbound roadway.  This will begin Thursday, April 29, and take several days to complete.  Once complete, the westbound roadway will be closed, and all traffic will be diverted to the eastbound roadway.

Speed will be reduced to 60 mph throughout the project along with further speed reductions while workers are present on the roadway. Flaggers will be present when trucks are entering and exiting U.S 2.

A width restriction of 18 ft for eastbound traffic and 12 ft for westbound traffic will be in place through the duration of the project.  

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.   

You just read:

Construction to begin on U.S. 2 near Grand Forks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.