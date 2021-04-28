State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers-M21-8

For immediate release: April 28, 2021 (21-112)

State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

Chelan County

In March 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program charged registered nursing assistant Denise J. Cheever (NA60015329) with unprofessional conduct and immediately suspended Cheever’s credential. In 2020 Cheever was charged with second-degree assault and with unlawful possession of a controlled substance – fentanyl. Cheever didn’t respond to a Department of Health investigator’s inquiry. The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services determined that Cheever financially exploited and neglected vulnerable adults. Cheever’s placement on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry means Cheever can’t be employed in caring for or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

King County

In March 2021 the secretary of health suspended for at least 10 years the licensed practical nurse credential of Mark David Glenn (LP60182948). In 2020 Glenn was charged with third-degree rape of a child, second-degree sexual misconduct with a minor, and communication with a minor for immoral purposes. The charges were filed in connection with Glenn’s behavior as a school nurse.

Pierce County

In March 2021 the Substance Use Disorder Professional Program indefinitely suspended the substance use disorder professional trainee credential of Michael Shane Marshall (CO60454499), who didn’t complete the required intake process for a substance abuse monitoring program.

In March 2021 the secretary of health suspended for at least 10 years the X-ray technician and medical assistant credentials of Lucas Earl Underbrink (CM60854092, XT60884453). Underbrink was convicted in June 2020 of second-degree assault – domestic violence, and third-degree rape.

Snohomish County

In March 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program charged certified nursing assistant Rosalyn Pandiangan (NC10051854) with unprofessional conduct and immediately suspended Pandiangan’s credential. The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, which determined that Pandiangan neglected a vulnerable adult, placed Pandiangan on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. That bars Pandiangan from being employed in caring for or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

In January 2021 the Pharmacy Commission suspended for at least 10 years the pharmacist credential of Brian Diaz (PH60267031). In 2019 Diaz was indicted on a federal count of possession of child pornography. Diaz admitted obtaining and sharing child pornography, and admitted to regularly using methamphetamine.

In March 2021 the Dental Commission entered an agreement with dental assistant Christina Erminia Schwend (D160048558) that indefinitely suspends her credential. Schwend refused an offer to enter a substance abuse monitoring program.

Thurston County

In March 2021 the Occupational Therapy Practice Board indefinitely suspended the occupational therapy assistant credential of Patricia Justine Bishop (OC60368664). Bishop didn’t comply with a stipulation requiring her to submit performance evaluations and unemployment declarations, and to complete continuing education in ethics.

In March 2021 the secretary of health suspended for at least five years the certified nursing assistant credential of Andrea Ann Shepard (NC10082621). In 2020 Shepard was convicted of second-degree theft, two counts of forgery, and third-degree theft. The convictions came in connection with theft of narcotics from a stranger’s home, and with theft of money from an elderly man who refused Shepard’s offer to serve as his caretaker.