BCMstrategy, Inc. Maps Public Policy Risk Data to Economic Sectors and Asset Classes
Capital Markets gain new tools to monitor, measure and manage public policy risks and headline risks embedded in their portfolio exposures
Whichever economic sector codes they use internally, market participants now can easily integrate our policy risk data into their automated processes to support alpha generation and scenario analysis.”ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, US, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BCMstrategy, Inc., the innovation leader in public policy predictive analytics, announced today that it has mapped its numeric values and structured data regarding 900+ public policy terms to 101 industry sectors and 8 asset class types. These enhancements deliver streamlined capabilities for capital markets to automate connections between their specific portfolio exposures and BCMstrategy, Inc. policy risk data. Additional mapping initiatives are planned during 2021. Customized mapping, alert and signal configurations are also available using the newly mapped data.
— Barbara C. Matthews
“We enable portfolio managers and risk managers to make better data-driven decisions regarding their exposure to public policy risks,” said Barbara C. Matthews, Founder and CEO of BCMstrategy, Inc. “Regardless of whether they use SIC, SIC/SEC, NAICS or GIC economic sector codes internally, market participants now can easily integrate our policy risk data into their automated processes to accelerate alpha generation and deepen scenario analysis capabilities.” Ms. Matthews added that use cases for the PolicyScope data include “measuring the delta between official sector action and media coverage in nearly every economic sector and designing customized alerts keyed to activity regarding individual policy issues or terms.”
PolicyScope data delivers structured data, numeric values, and a multivariate historical time series representing objective measurements of daily global momentum for over 900 key public policy issues. The quantification process includes 9+ layers of patented automated analysis without using sentiment analysis. Current daily coverage includes finance ministries, central banks, trade ministers, and financial regulators from many G20 countries as well as key multilateral institutions and select legislative committees.
PolicyScope data (including the newly mapped datasets) can be accessed through API and FTP feeds. Interactive data visualizations and access to underlying documents are available through the web-based PolicyScope Platform. To learn more, please visit www.policyscope.io.
PolicyScope data is also available through the Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point: https://eap.bloomberg.com/catalogs/bbg/products/BCMStrategiesPolicyScopeEdition1
About BCMstrategy, Inc.: BCMstrategy, Inc. uses patented analytical processes grounded in objective political science principles and concrete experience in policymaking globally to convert the language of public policy (unstructured data) into objective structured data. The Founder is a global thought leader that has led meetings, conducted negotiations, and delivered speeches on five continents. She served multiple years in senior U.S. government positions in the United States and Europe. She is also the author of the patented process. The Co-Founders bring decades of successful technology innovation experience, with multiple exits and awards from a range of companies including Sirius/XM.
###
Barbara Matthews
BCMstrategy, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn