KMK Consulting, Inc. Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™
KMK earns their first Great Place to Work Certification™!MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
KMK is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the first year! The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at KMK. This year, 84% of employees said it’s a great place to work – 25 points higher than the average U.S. company. Additionally, 93% of employees say they can be themselves at KMK, and 92% say KMK’s executives embody the best characteristics of the company.
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. “Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that KMK is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”
"We have always directed a lot of effort and resources to support the success of our employees and to make sure that KMK is an enjoyable workplace,” says Michael Karbachinskiy, President and founder of KMK Consulting Inc. “It's at the same time humbling and exciting to have the official recognition of Great Place to Work™!"
KMK has placed a strong emphasis on employee connection and involvement during the era of COVID-19 where employees are all working remotely. Some of the initiatives they’ve spearheaded include virtual happy hours and conducting award ceremonies to recognize exceptional employees. These events provide a forum for employees to connect on a more personal level which is especially important when face-to-face interaction isn’t possible.
According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.
About KMK
KMK Consulting, Inc. is a consulting firm that has been providing operational support and analytics services to the pharmaceutical industry for over twenty years. KMK focuses on four functions within the pharmaceutical space: Sales Force Effectiveness, Market Research, Health Economics & Outcomes Research, and Advanced Analytics Support. Additionally, KMK provides business intelligence software to increase field sales performance. A recent independent study rates KMK as a leader in the Sales Operations space for both quality of deliverables and willingness to recommend. KMK is based in Morristown, NJ, with offices in Boston, India and China.
About Great Place to Work Certification™
Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.
