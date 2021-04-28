Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Craven County Awarded $1.5 Million to Elevate 11 Properties Damaged by Hurricane Florence

The State of North Carolina and FEMA have approved $1,549,420 to help Craven County elevate 11 residential structures that flooded after Hurricane Florence in 2018. 

The structures, 10 of them located in New Bern and one in Havelock, are within a Special Flood Hazard Area and are susceptible to flooding from the Trent and Neuse rivers. Funding from FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program will elevate the properties 2 feet above what is required by local ordinances.

FEMA’s share for this project is $1,162,065 and the state’s share is $387,355. 

FEMA reimburses 75 percent of eligible costs and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. The federal share is paid directly to the state to disburse to local governments.

FEMA provides funding to states through its Hazard Mitigation Grant Program for their use in mitigating future hazards, which can include projects to help communities eliminate or reduce disaster-related damage.

For more information on North Carolina’s recovery from Hurricane Florence, visit ncdps.gov/Florence and FEMA.gov/Disaster/4393. Follow us on Twitter: @NCEmergency and @FEMARegion4.

