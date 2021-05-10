IPRO Partners with Complete Discovery Source to Bring Advanced eDiscovery Technology to the CDS Federal Cloud
Government agencies can now access IPRO’s Live EDA and AI analytics via CDS’s FedRAMP-Certified Cloud Environment.TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IPRO today announced a partnership with Complete Discovery Source (CDS) to offer IPRO’s eDiscovery Enterprise solution to U.S. government agencies through CDS’s FedRAMP-certified Federal Cloud Services (FCS) platform.
The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) establishes rigorous security standards for cloud services providers to the U.S. government. FedRAMP-certified since 2018, CDS provides eDiscovery services and solutions including leading-edge technology, advanced analytics, and secure scalable infrastructure to federal and state government agencies across the United States.
“We’re committed to providing government legal teams and data managers with best-in-class eDiscovery tools and services to advance and enhance data analysis and document review,” said Matthew Milone, Director of Federal Operations at CDS. “We’re excited to offer IPRO’s innovative technology to our federal clients, which facilitates access to critical information early in the eDiscovery process.”
The CDS Federal Cloud supports the full suite of IPRO eDiscovery Enterprise capabilities, including Live EDA and AI Active Learning, that allow agencies to think more upstream and significantly reduce the amount of time spent on document collection and review.
“IPRO is proud to partner with CDS to offer a more diversified, robust platform for federal agencies,” says Mike Segal, Chief Revenue Officer at IPRO. “Deploying IPRO’s eDiscovery Enterprise solution will allow government teams to streamline a project from the earliest stages based on data-driven insights.”
About CDS
Complete Discovery Source, Inc. (CDS) is a leading eDiscovery company, providing litigation technology, advisory services, and data management solutions to corporations, law firms and government agencies. CDS is the first choice of the Am Law 100 and Fortune 500 and has been repeatedly recognized as “Best in End-to-End eDiscovery” by the National Law Journal. The company is headquartered in New York with offices in Chicago, Washington DC, San Francisco, London, and Zurich, and maintains highly secure data centers around the world. For more information, contact CDS at getstarted@cdslegal.com, visit www.cdslegal.com, and connect with CDS on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
About IPRO
IPRO is reinventing the way organizations interact with their data. By transforming the EDRM and thinking “upstream”, we bring insight far earlier in the eDiscovery process, enabling teams inside and outside your organization to collaborate transparently at any stage, before data is even collected. By thinking about and interacting with your data differently, you’ll eliminate waste and reduce risk. We combine best-in-class governance and eDiscovery software with predictive analytics to give corporations, government agencies, law firms, and legal partners the most open and effective solution to data challenges. We bring you this power with an obsession on time-to-value and your success.
