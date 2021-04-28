Dr. Gershom Sikaala Joins Sir John Shin for Think and Grow Rich Live Webinar

Think and Grow Rich Webinar Sir John Shin Dr. Gershom Sikaala Founder Global Charity Initiative

You will be equipped with the necessary tools to launch out and be a renowned & successful business person learn habits people who become millionaires have.

Think and Grow Rich will give you the tools to eliminate excuses and overcome your fears so that you can begin turning your dreams into reality and become the person you were meant to be.” — Sir John Shin

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sir John Shin & Dr. Gershom Sikaala, provide a unique opportunity to attend a FREE Think & Grow Rich LIVE Webinar.They will be providing tips on how to make better use of your resources while activating your high-level thinking, while teaching principles that will change people's lives including:1. Become a successful Kingdom Entrepreneur 2. Be a part of this Kingdom initiative and make a difference. Learn how you can break mindsets and patterns that keep you from reaching your full potential in the marketplace.3. Learn how to develop thinking patterns and mindsets that will help you think and grow rich, while creating wealth..4. Understand Keys To Successful Thinking Patterns 5. The Power of The Spoken Word6. Being A Kingdom Builder & Creating Wealth7. Keys To Successful Thinking Patterns8. Growing Wealth & Keeping It in Any Economic Climate (Even A Pandemic!)9. How on Earth to StartIf you’re someone who has so many ideas but no idea how to step out, you will be equipped with the necessary tools to launch out and be a renowned & successful business person, beyond the walls of the church. Additionally you will learn and be equipped with habits that people who become millionaires have.Both Sir John Shin and Dr. Gershom Sikaala have dedicated their lives to changing the lives of people around the world in many ways.John Shin was nearly a year old when he and his family immigrated to Los Angeles in the early 1960s. His family first came to East Los Angeles then finally settled in Glendale where John grew up and attended high school.As a child Sir John always had a dream to be a world changer. He grew up in a traditional household where his parents pushed him to go to college & become a lawyer, doctor or engineer. However, as early as 8 years old, he knew that he wanted to start a business. In grade school, he made his first $100 on candy sales with a goal to earn $150 to purchase his first bike. He got his bike, and this began his entrepreneurial spirit. His first job was at 14 years old where he worked in his parent’s liquor store.Growing up in California as a young 6 year boy, John would get bullied and to protect himself, he began to study Tae Kwon-Do, Judo and Hapkido. He continued to train and compete, which he would go on to win at the State and Regional level competitions by age 11. At 14 years old, he competed Nationally and won Gold. He then went on to compete at the World Games, Pan American Games and tried out for the 1988 Olympic Team.Today, John holds a B.A. in Business Administration from University of Southern California, an M.B.A., and earned a Juris Doctorate Degree in Law.During college he started a valet parking business, and also sold real estate. After graduating from college, he was recruited to work with Coca Cola and had his first entry level management position. Today, John continues to work in the Financial Service industry for over 23 years now.For nearly two decades, he has empowered people to achieve peak performance in business, sales, money, teams, relationships and life.He has mentored and trained, not hundreds, but thousands of people around the country to become successful business owners. His greatest joy is to teach and train businesses to grow and achieve true success.He believes that mentorship, training, coaching are core key values for a successful life.In January 2004, he was inducted into the Prestigious Inner Circle of World Financial Group (WFG) and in just 6 short months thereafter, he was inducted into the “WALL OF FAME” of WFG. In June 2006, he was inducted into the Financial Circle of HONOR of WFG and in January 2008, he was inducted in the “Millionaire Hall of Fame” of WFG.During his Financial Services career, he has been featured in Financial Magazines, as well., Forbes (August 12, 2013 Edition), Forbes Special Edition and Advantage Magazine, are just to name a few.John is the Founder and CEO of AXIANTA Financial Partners, LLC. (AFP) and has created his own progressive sales and personal growth training company made up of professional mentors and business builders who work one-on-one with individuals, businesses and major corporations to help them achieve growth in any economy.He is also the Founder of a non-profit organization called “ALL FOR ONE” which provides child prosperity centers for children around the world. Together with the organization, they have built and created 9 orphanages in 6 countries like Uganda, Philippines, Nicaragua, Vietnam, China, and India and have helped over 1,000 kids live within their orphanages.John is a proud Executive Producer of the upcoming movie, THINK: The Legacy of Think and Grow Rich. The movie will be released in 2017. Another accomplishment for John Shin, is his book will be published in 2017.Recently, construction is underway to create a historical center for the Filipino-American Veterans Association in Las Vegas.He has spoken at the University of Southern California Alumni Association’s Business Leadership meeting, Pepperdine University, and is available for other speaking engagements.As a dynamic, high-impact, in-demand teacher and public speaker, he has the unique ability to shake up the status quo, and get people and organizations to change behavior and empower them to achieve unprecedented results.His clients range from the individual person seeking simple financial advice to Doctors, Lawyers, Fortune 500 companies, federal credit unions, Hollywood celebrities, and to professional athletes (NBA, NFL, and NFL).Today, he commands a sales force of nearly 6,800 agents, practices in 26 states, with all 42 offices throughout the United States. His office is currently located in Woodland Hills, California.Dr. Gershom Sikaala is a Hollywood Celebrity, Mentor and Prince. He was born in Zambia, Southern Africa and is a businessman, humanitarian, author, speaker, television host, media personality, Pastor to the stars and global goodwill peace ambassador. Sir John specializes in giving fool proof tools to anyone that has the desire to succeed . He helps people eliminate excuses, overcome fear, all while turning their dreams into reality.According to Sir John Shin “How Rich Asians Think: A Think and Grow Rich Publication will give you the tools to eliminate excuses and overcome your fears so that you can begin turning your dreams into reality and become the person you were meant to be.”Dr. Sikaala studied Business Administration at the University of Cambridge in Zambia and holds a Statesman Honorary Doctorate in Philosophy & Humanity from United Graduates College Seminary (Richmond Virginia). He is a recipient of Strathmore's Who’s Who Worldwide for his influence in Hollywood and his leadership, globally.He is the founder of an international business in Zambia named Zambikes, which manufactures and sells bamboo bicycles in more than 60 nations and provides jobs to many local workers. His company has been featured on CNN News, BBC, NBC and Fox News.As a humanitarian, Dr. Sikaala has been responsible for bringing $250,000 worth of medical supplies to Zambia. He was also part of an outreach that gave over 150,000 pairs of shoes to the poor in South Africa.As an international public speaker, Gershom has had the unique opportunity to speak on every continent of the world to a wide range of audiences, and as the son of a politician-ambassador, he has met with several world leaders. He has also lectured at several universities, including the University of the Nations in the United States, Canada and New Zealand.Dr. Sikaala came to the United States in 2010 and currently lives in the Los Angeles area where he mentors several people, including movie industry influencers. He is also the co-founder of Cross TV that reaches over 120 million people.Dr Gershom strongly believes that poverty is the enemy of the people, he believes that people can be mentally and financially impoverished, & warns that an impoverished mindset is a prison that holds many including people who are financially sound. He has made getting people out of poverty his mandate. He believes that everyone can break free from poverty, stagnation and backwardness. He will be sharing some of the wisdom and keys that have helped many who attend his “Hollywood Mastery class” and read some of his books including “Breakthrough Thinking.”If you were to meet with Dr Gershom today, he would ask you the following QuestionsWhat if you knew you can succeed, & prosper, what is stopping you from moving forward, what if your mind can be unblocked, what if you knew what is clouding your mind, what if your mind can be unblocked, what if you can see a light shining in the darkness, what can happen to you got rid of everything that is holding you back?Furthermore he will always challenge you to imagine a world where all the obstacles, that limit you were removed. His heart breaks because he has seen many people, full of potential beating themselves up because of what they cannot do. He focuses on shining the light on what hinders people from prospering, he asserts that “many people are poor & unsuccessful due to limiting mindsets. He will be teaching how you can shift your mindset and make it work for your good, not your downfall.Join this webinar and learn from him as he shares how you can silence the negative mindsets, and be prosperous in all you do.Join these two outstanding men as they share priceless tools to living your best life now!The event will be help Saturday May 1st from 1:00pm to 4:00pm via ZoomMEETING ID: 898 2976 4892passcode: TGR1Get a Free ticket to view Think & Grow Rich The Legacy when you sign up for the LIVE webinar! To sign up and find out more information aboutSir John Shin and Dr. Gershom Sikaala go to:

