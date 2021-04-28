Great Place to Work® Names HRMS Solutions One of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services™

-- Congratulations HRMS -- 2021 Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services

HRMS Ranked #50 Among Leading Firms in the Consulting and Professional Services Industries

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Great Place to Work® has honored HRMS Solutions (HRMS) as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services™. This is HRMS’ second time being named to this prestigious list coming in at 50th place this year. Earning a spot means that HRMS is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 463,000 current employees across the U.S. In that survey, 100% of HRMS employees said HRMS is a great place to work. This number is 41 points higher than the average U.S. company.

“HRMS' first core value is commitment to excellence. While this can be a difficult value to articulate, I see this in action everyday with how our team strives to exceed expectations, learn and adjust to changing landscapes, repeat successes and optimize whenever possible,” said Sunshine Brown, Chief Services Officer. To be considered a great place to work by this team is not only an honor, but a challenge. The bar for us has been elevated yet again!”

The Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization. Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

“Our people have proven they are some of the brightest, most dedicated and innovative professionals in consulting,” continued Sunshine. “I’m so proud of our team and thrilled that their survey responses elevated HRMS as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Consulting & Professional Services. I am honored to lead our professional services team and look forward to continuing to find great and better ways to support them in our endeavor to provide excellent customer service. Great employees deserve a great company!”

“These companies are proof that strong company culture is not restricted to the physical workplace,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, VP global recognition, Great Place to Work®. “Despite the challenges of the pandemic and remote work, employees at these companies say they feel supported by their leaders, connected to their colleagues and that managers bring out the best in everyone.”



PREVIOUS GREAT PLACE TO WORK LIST ACHIEVEMENTS

In 2016, HRMS ranked 16th on its debut on the Best Workplace in Consulting & Professional Services list. The company also ranked as a Best Workplace for Women and earned the 15th ranking spot on in the Best Small Workplace Category. In addition, HRMS was honored with a top ranking as one of the 2020 Best Small Workplaces. Learn more about HRMS from its Great Place to Work profile.

#####

About HRMS Solutions, Inc.

Founded in 2003, HRMS is a human capital technology advisory, implementation and consulting services firm. We employ a team of professional certified consultants, a proven and collaborative methodology, and a premier service delivery approach to offer our clients a better implementation experience and ensure worthwhile project outcomes. Our services range from system activation and launch, client-side project management, on-site implementation support, on-going post go-live assistance, custom end-user training and managed payroll.

We believe in delivering successful projects the right way!

We are Trusted, Reliable, Responsive and Exclusively UKG.

More information on HRMS’ UKG (formerly Ultimate Software) services can be found here.

#####

About the Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services™

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 463,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations across the country. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey.

#####

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com.