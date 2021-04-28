PLAYHOUSE LA SPRING SOIREE
EINPresswire.com/ -- PLAYHOUSE LA celebrated its first celebrity/influencer event! The event titled "Spring Soiree," had a full Pink Carpet of well known influencers! Influencers in attendance such as the house members, Nathan Piland, Shannon Baker, Dakota Olave & Ariel Lynsey opened up the high-end event by posing for pictures on the pink carpet. Celebrities/Influencers were in attendance such as King Bach, The Magic Crasher, Alex Drachnik, Hazel Graye, Alex Costa, Robbi Jan, Cami Petyn, Bobbie Long, Sunkee Angel, Stella Williams, Mark Sauce, Spain, Katja Glieson, Vinny Fasline, Yo Quiero Silla, Mz Lala, Rachel Mueller, Abel Aloor, Mark Jenkins and Stephen Gladue. These celebrities had the pleasure to enjoy interactive brands such as Spur, Sara Rose Shop, Thee Healing House, Beem HQ and Supine Beauty. These amazing brands provided all the guests with quality entertainment and swag bags for all guests to enjoy at home.
SPUR- A positive community supporting all creators, big clout or just starting out. Please visit her website at https://www.beem.me/
Sara Rose - Fashion Designer & pioneer of the "Fashion Face Mask" trend that has gained popularity across the world. She has styled Celebrities such as Tyra Banks, Tyga, Kash Doll, Soulja Boy, Dream Doll, Melii, Rubi Rose, Asian Da Brat (Asian Doll), PNB Rock, Tory Lanez & many other artists & social media stars. Please visit her website at: https://www.sararose.shop/pages/about-saraT-rose
Beem HQ- This interactive app can be useful for both and performers! This app is a total new way to connect with your fans. Beem your favorite performers, live and roomscale, from anywhere with just your phone. Please download the app at: https://www.beem.me/
Thee Healing House- Thee Healing House offers a variety of treatments such as Ultra Sound Cavitation, Radio Frequency, Wood Therapy and vacumm therapy. Please book your appointment at: https://eztree.me/theehealinghouse
Supine Beauty- It's a cosmetic brand that encourages their users to "FACE THEIR FEARS" and feel empowered! Please visit them at https://www.supinebeauty.com/
PlayHouse LA is also very excited to announce that one of their members, Nathan Piland just released a song titled "Fake Friends," it is available in all platforms! Please stream Nathan's song at:
https://song.link/us/i/1561718534
To stay up to date on all things "PlayHouse LA ", follow their Instagam @theplayhouse.la
Barbara Sanchez
Barbara Sanchez
Unilash Entertainment
+1 818-879-8151
info@unilashent.com