May fish stocking schedule for the Upper Snake Region

Fish and Game staff will be stocking 65,750 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) rainbow trout at the following locations around the Upper Snake Region this May. Time to grab your family and head out for a fun filled day of fishing!
Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions; dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.
For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.
