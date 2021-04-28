Milkio grass-fed sheep ghee & A2 Organic ghee is now in the US stores
Milkio Foods has widened its retail network, and now Milkio Ghee products are available in the leading US stores like Amazon, Etsy, eBay, etc.
Milkio grass-fed sheep ghee & A2 Organic ghee are keto and Paleo diet friendly”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Milkio Foods, New Zealand, has officially started its US retailing journey. It is an improved convenience for US Milkio consumers as they can buy Milkio grass-fed ghee products from leading US shopping portals like Amazon, Etsy, eBay, etc.
Both Milkio grass-fed sheep ghee & Milkio A2 Organic ghee are cooked from 100% grass-fed and pasture NZ cows milk fat and sheep milk cream, which offer the optimum good value of world-famous grass-fed goodness. All Milkio products are produced with the best quality assurance and 100% traceability, adhering to food safety standards with added focus on trust and integrity to deep dairy expertise.
Milkio grass-fed ghee products are all-natural, so are Milkio grass-fed sheep ghee & Milkio A2 Organic ghee. Milkio grass-fed products are favored by nature and full of natural goodness: these dairy products are without any synthetic color, flavor, and chemical preservatives.
Milkio grass-fed sheep ghee & A2 Organic ghee are 100% pure, and its purity is certified by the USDA. The non-GMO claim of Milkio organic ghee is approved by BioGro, NZ.
These tasty and nutritious grass-fed ghee products are wholesome, delicious dairy products that not only offers lots of health benefits, but the free-range grass-fed butterfat also offers the option of safe cooking fat for your kitchen that provides a high smoke point (485 degrees Fahrenheit) than any other common cooking oils like coconut oil, canola oil, olive oil, etc.
Milkio grass-fed sheep ghee & A2 Organic ghee are ketos and Paleo diet-friendly. It is a certified non-GMO product by BioGro, NZ. Milkio ghee clarified butter is a carb, sugar, gluten, lactose, and casein-free dairy product that will offer you long shelf life.
