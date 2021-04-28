Milkio grass-fed sheep ghee & A2 Organic ghee is now in the US stores

Grass Fed sheep ghee Grass Fed sheep ghee From New Zealand A2 organic Grass-Fed ghee

Milkio Foods has widened its retail network, and now Milkio Ghee products are available in the leading US stores like Amazon, Etsy, eBay, etc.

Milkio grass-fed sheep ghee & A2 Organic ghee are keto and Paleo diet friendly” — Milkio Foods

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Milkio Foods, New Zealand, has officially started its US retailing journey. It is an improved convenience for US Milkio consumers as they can buy Milkio grass-fed ghee products from leading US shopping portals like Amazon, Etsy, eBay, etc.Both Milkio grass-fed sheep ghee & Milkio A2 Organic ghee are cooked from 100% grass-fed and pasture NZ cows milk fat and sheep milk cream, which offer the optimum good value of world-famous grass-fed goodness. All Milkio products are produced with the best quality assurance and 100% traceability, adhering to food safety standards with added focus on trust and integrity to deep dairy expertise.Milkio grass-fed ghee products are all-natural, so are Milkio grass-fed sheep ghee & Milkio A2 Organic ghee. Milkio grass-fed products are favored by nature and full of natural goodness: these dairy products are without any synthetic color, flavor, and chemical preservatives.Milkio grass-fed sheep ghee & A2 Organic ghee are 100% pure, and its purity is certified by the USDA. The non-GMO claim of Milkio organic ghee is approved by BioGro, NZ.These tasty and nutritious grass-fed ghee products are wholesome, delicious dairy products that not only offers lots of health benefits, but the free-range grass-fed butterfat also offers the option of safe cooking fat for your kitchen that provides a high smoke point (485 degrees Fahrenheit) than any other common cooking oils like coconut oil, canola oil, olive oil, etc.Milkio grass-fed sheep ghee & A2 Organic ghee are ketos and Paleo diet-friendly. It is a certified non-GMO product by BioGro, NZ. Milkio ghee clarified butter is a carb, sugar, gluten, lactose, and casein-free dairy product that will offer you long shelf life.To know more about Milkio products, check https://milkio.co.nz/our-ghee To buy Milkio grass-fed ghee products, click at https://milkio.co.nz/e-commerce/ For Business inquiry mail to contact@milkio.co.nzMilkio USA Office:Milkio Foods Inc.2500 Wilcrest, Brier forest Suite 300 Houston, Texas 77042Phone: +1 (346) 666-6707

Ghee in coffee benefits the relevant ideas to support