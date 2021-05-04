IDS Exits Q1 with Four New Logo Wins and Record Pace for H1 Go Lives

IDS | Secured Finance Technology

New logos include the addition of equipment finance and asset-based lending customers

Our strategic vision is to provide solutions that support the growth aspirations of any size secured finance firm” — David Hamilton, IDS CEO

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IDS, a leading provider of enterprise mission-critical solutions for secured finance announced today it has exited the first quarter of 2021 with four new customer wins including two start-up equipment finance operations, Metropolitan Capital, a universal bank expanding into asset-based lending (ABL) and the deployment of IDS | ABL into a top five U.S. bank. The company is also on pace to complete 14 go lives by the end of the first half representing a 40% increase over 2020.

“Our strategic vision is to provide solutions that support the growth aspirations of any size secured finance firm,” stated David Hamilton, IDS CEO. “We are excited to be working with some of the most innovative companies in the market ranging from start-up operations to one of the largest financial firms in the world. Providing best-in-class functionality in an easy-to-use pay for what you use platform is at the heart of our technology investment. I firmly believe that this value, coupled with our dedication to building long-standing partnerships is central to our continued success.”

A key driver of IDS’ growth is the continued investment in IDScloud, the leading SaaS platform. This platform provides secured finance firms with the technology foundation needed to efficiently grow their business only paying for what they use. IDS to double the amount of net asset value (NAV) running on the system from Q12020 with this innovative pricing model. Customers currently operating their secured finance business on IDScloud includes a strong mix of Banks, Independents/Specialty Finance and Captive Finance organizations across North America, EMEA and Australia.

IDScloud innovations and security validation completed in Q1 include:

• IDScloud | DataStream: first customers now live receiving near real time data – streamed – securely to enable ongoing use in reporting, analytics, upstream integrations

• Developer Portal: first version now live enabling technical users to seamlessly leverage IDScloud’s integration capabilities (tools, sample apps, etc.) for build and test.

• IDScloud | Pricing Microservice: Full pricing solution for simple through multi-variable complex pricing structures designed to be seamlessly integrated into any origination system.

• SOC 1 validation: IDScloud has completed the six-month audit period receiving SOC 1® Type 2, SOC 2® Type 2 and SOC 3® validation. The public portion of the third-party validation report can be found on the IDS website.

For more information about IDScloud, please visit https://www.idsgrp.com/ids-cloud/

About IDS

IDS offers a suite of secured finance technologies to help banks, specialty finance firms and captive finance organizations drive operational efficiency and growth. Organizations of all sizes rely on our technologies and consultative services to optimize their asset finance, asset-based lending and factoring operations. Our software solutions are built on IDScloud, a true software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that offers best-in-class simplicity, scalability and affordability. IDS serves a global customer base from offices in the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia.

The company’s headquarters are located in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA.

For more information visit www.idsgrp.com.

