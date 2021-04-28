Cavalier County clerks office to close early May 7
News Provided By
April 28, 2021, 13:48 GMT
The Cavalier County Clerk of Court Office will close at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 7, for the afternoon.
You just read:
Cavalier County clerks office to close early May 7
News Provided By
April 28, 2021, 13:48 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.