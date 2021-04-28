Ranosys partners Atome to provide ‘buy now pay later’ solutions
Ranosys has announced its partnership with Atome, Asia’s leading “buy now, pay later" brand .
April 28 2021 — To fulfill its objective of delivering wide offerings and comprehensive digital solutions, Ranosys has announced its partnership with Atome, Asia's leading "buy now, pay later" brand that divides bills into three easy payments over time with zero interest and fee.
— David Chen, CEO of Atome
With this partnership, Ranosys aims to add another feather to its cap of existing offerings with the inclusion of a flexible payment option that seamlessly integrates with its eCommerce solutions.
“We’re thrilled to partner with Atome which is all set to make digital payments hassle-free and convenient with its seamless and consumer-centric approach”, says Rameshwar Vyas, CEO of Ranosys.
Ranosys is a growing name when it comes to quality delivery, high-performing digital solutions and memorable user experiences. This strategic partnership with Atome brings in the power of flexible payments and focus on customer needs.
“Our portfolio consists of enriching eCommerce solutions that assist our clients in penetrating a wider market and delight their valued customers. With our partnership with Atome, we hope to make the online shopping experience even more exciting and fulfilling”, Mr Vyas further added.
Headquartered in Singapore, Ranosys has been a driving force in the international market and has consistently been taking strides in the digital world.
Atome, a leading technology company headquartered in Singapore, has grown to become Asia’s leading buy now pay later brand since its launch in December 2019. Atome partners over 3,000 online and offline retailers in nine markets (Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand, Philippines, Taiwan, Vietnam and mainland China). Key merchant partners include Sephora, Zalora, Agoda, SHEIN, ZARA, Marks & Spencer, Charles & Keith, Aldo, Furla and Pandora in verticals such as beauty, fashion, travel, homeware and lifestyle.
David Chen, CEO of Atome, said: “We’re excited to partner with digital systems integration leader Ranosys to expand buy now pay later acceptance across online and offline merchant checkouts across Asia. Consumers today expect security, transparency and flexibility in their payment experience. This partnership will support businesses in enabling a fast, safe and seamless checkout experience that will accelerate post-Covid19 business growth and sales.”
Atome is available on the App Store and on Google Play.
About Ranosys
Ranosys is a digital technology systems integrator with offices in the US, UK and Singapore and 3 India delivery centers. Our core business is providing scalable, reliable and affordable eCommerce, product engineering and digital transformation solutions to clients worldwide. Since 2008, our flexible delivery approaches, strategic technology relationships and experienced consultants have delivered projects on time and on budget enabling Ranosys to become the technology partner of choice for many leading organizations. Learn more
About Atome
Atome is a leading buy now pay later brand in Asia, partnering online and offline retailers to increase conversions and grow average orders and customer segments. For consumers, Atome offers choice, convenience and flexibility in how they choose to shop and pay. Atome currently partners over 3,000 online and offline retailers in nine markets (Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand and mainland China). Atome is part of Advance Intelligence Group, a Series-C technology company in Asia-Pacific. Founded in 2016, it leverages innovative technology and partnerships to build an ecosystem of products and services serving consumers, enterprises and merchants. The Group is headquartered in Singapore and has presence across Southeast Asia, India and Greater China.
