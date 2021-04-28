Salsa Kings' Salsa and Bachata Online Classes Available Live Six Days a Week

Miami’s leading Latin dance studio now has live classes available online six days a week.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Miami-based dance studio Salsa Kings announced today that its Salsa and Bachata online classes are now available live six days a week.

“Join us live Monday through Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time,” said Andres Fernandez, owner and company spokesperson for Salsa Kings. “Learn to dance salsa and bachata online.”

Fernandez explained that individuals can become a Salsa Kings member and participate six days a week in its free online salsa lessons, including casino and bachata, broadcasted live from its studio in Miami.

“Join others from around the world as we learn how to dance together from Miami’s best,” Fernandez said, before adding, “This is certainly one of your better date night ideas, too.”

Salsa Kings was founded on March 17, 1998. All dance instructors are certified by the World Salsa Federation and are World Champions in the Salsa and Bachata Cabaret divisions. The company has worked with world-renowned artists such as Pitbull, Willy Chirino, La India, Oscar de Leon, and Jose Alberto “El Canario” and more.

Fernandez explained that Salsa Kings’ mission is to train, recruit, and unite dance talent and entrepreneurs from all over the world to provide a global, loving, all-style dance culture that offers first-rate instruction, unforgettable events, premium dance supplies, paramount showcases, and more income opportunities in the arts to the masses.

Salsa Kings, which recently celebrated 24 years in business, has experienced huge success as a company. For example, its students won 17 gold medals at the World Salsa Summit in the Casio category. The World Salsa Summit opened Casino (Cuban-style salsa) category, giving all levels of students the opportunity to represent their stuff. Salsa Kings signed up and took home first place in all amateur and pro levels, starting from preteen all the way up to over 40.

“In all, we won 17 gold medals in the Casino category,” Fernandez said in reference to the competition held in January 2020.

In addition to the World Salsa Summit competition, Fernandez said its students won 16 medals, including gold at the Miami Latin Dance Championships (MLDC).

Fernandez explained that the MLDC opened Casino (Cuban-style salsa) category, giving all levels of students the opportunity to represent their talent. Salsa Kings, which also won Miami’s Rueda de Casino Dance Competition held in February 2020, competed in 18 categories, placing in 16 and takes home 10 first place in amateur and Pro-am levels starting from teen all the way up to over 40.

Salsa Kings' young superstar Emma opened the competition with her spectacular show and won the judges and crowd. The video (https://youtu.be/ns3j-baqOzY) of the performance is available to view.

"The judge's comments afterward were awesome," Fernandez recalled, before adding that the type of dance was 'Rueda de Casino' performed by all three Casino academies: Salsa Kings, Salsa Fina, and Casino D'Primera. Salsa Kings also received certificates acknowledging their achievement from the City of Miami along with $600 cash.

“We are so proud of all of our students,” Fernandez said of Salsa Kings, which recently moved to a new location at 13944 SW 8th St #209 Miami, FL 33184 (the second floor of the San Miguel Shopping Center).

In addition to the success of Salsa Kings’ students, the company, according to Fernandez, is also gaining popularity on one of the world’s hottest social media platforms. Salsa Kings has gained more than 20K followers on TikTok. Those interested in Latin dance styles can follow the company @salsakings on TikTok.

For more information, please visit https://salsakings.com/blog/.

