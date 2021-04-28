Royalton Barracks / Two arrests with multiple charges
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B201319
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 04/27/2021 at 1804 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Harper's Way Granville, VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault (2), Aggravated Operation without owners consent,
Operation without owner's consent, DUI, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest,
assault on a law enforcement officer.
ACCUSED: Riley Winch
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, VT
ACCUSED: Alexandra Gruner
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, VT
VICTIM #1: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, VT
VICTIM #2: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04/27/2021 at approximately 1804 hours, Vermont State Police responded to
report of a fight at a residence on Harper's Way in Granville, VT. Upon
arrival, Troopers spoke with the parties involved and determined that two
victims had been assaulted, Victim #1 by Mr. Winch and Victim #2 by Ms. Gruner.
During the altercation, it was determined that Mr. Winch also operated Victim
#1's vehicle without consent, with damage resulting. Ms. Gruner had also broken
the rear windshield wiper of a victim #2's vehicle, drove Victim #1's vehicle to
the end of the road to block traffic, and had been intoxicated when doing so.
Mr. Winch was taken into custody and processed without incident. While troopers
attempted to take Ms. Gruner into custody she resisted arrest and assaulted
several troopers.
Both parties were transported to the Royalton barracks for processing. Due to
the level of intoxication of both parties, they were screened and Mr. Winch was
cited and transported to the Grace House to detox, and Ms. Gruner was
transported to Southern State Correctional Facility for detox.
Ms. Gruner was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Addison County Criminal
Division on 05/17/2021 at 1230 hours to answer the charges of vehicle
operation without owners consent, DUI, disorderly conduct, simple assault,
resisting arrest, and assault on a law enforcement officer.
Mr. Winch was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Addison County Criminal
Division on 06/31/2021 at 1230 hours to answer to the charges of simple assault
and aggravated vehicle operation without owners consent.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/17/2021 and 06/31/21 at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Addison County Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Mr. Winch at the Grace House and
Ms. Gruner at Southern State Correctional Facility
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.