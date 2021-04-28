Royalton Barracks / Two arrests with multiple charges

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B201319

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 04/27/2021 at 1804 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Harper's Way Granville, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault (2), Aggravated Operation without owners consent,

Operation without owner's consent, DUI, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest,

assault on a law enforcement officer.

ACCUSED: Riley Winch

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, VT

ACCUSED: Alexandra Gruner

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, VT

VICTIM #1: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, VT

VICTIM #2: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04/27/2021 at approximately 1804 hours, Vermont State Police responded to

report of a fight at a residence on Harper's Way in Granville, VT. Upon

arrival, Troopers spoke with the parties involved and determined that two

victims had been assaulted, Victim #1 by Mr. Winch and Victim #2 by Ms. Gruner.

During the altercation, it was determined that Mr. Winch also operated Victim

#1's vehicle without consent, with damage resulting. Ms. Gruner had also broken

the rear windshield wiper of a victim #2's vehicle, drove Victim #1's vehicle to

the end of the road to block traffic, and had been intoxicated when doing so.

Mr. Winch was taken into custody and processed without incident. While troopers

attempted to take Ms. Gruner into custody she resisted arrest and assaulted

several troopers.

Both parties were transported to the Royalton barracks for processing. Due to

the level of intoxication of both parties, they were screened and Mr. Winch was

cited and transported to the Grace House to detox, and Ms. Gruner was

transported to Southern State Correctional Facility for detox.

Ms. Gruner was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Addison County Criminal

Division on 05/17/2021 at 1230 hours to answer the charges of vehicle

operation without owners consent, DUI, disorderly conduct, simple assault,

resisting arrest, and assault on a law enforcement officer.

Mr. Winch was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Addison County Criminal

Division on 06/31/2021 at 1230 hours to answer to the charges of simple assault

and aggravated vehicle operation without owners consent.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/17/2021 and 06/31/21 at 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Addison County Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Mr. Winch at the Grace House and

Ms. Gruner at Southern State Correctional Facility

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.