Experience Strategy Associates & Entertainment Plus Productions Win 2021 PRNews CSR Awards For COVID-19 PSA Activations
Las Vegas Entertainers, First Responders and Volunteers pose after their full day activation promoting mask wearing for the #MaskUpNV campaign across all Las Vegas Hospitals, organized by Greg Chase of Experience Strategy Associates and Douglas Johnson of
Las Vegas Aerialst Alyssa Gray performs in front of Southern Hills Hospital & Medical Center for the #MaskUpNV campaign organized by Greg Chase of Experience Strategy Associates and Douglas Johnson of Entertainment Plus Productions.
ESA & E+ Received One Award and Two Honorable Mentions for their work in creating innovative PSA campaigns to help in the fight against the COVID-19 Pandemic.LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experience Strategy Associates and Entertainment Plus Productions earned the 2021 Campaign On A Shoestring Budget Award and Two Honorable Mentions in Crisis Management and CSR Events at the 2021 PRNews CSR & Diversity Awards Gala held virtually on April 27th, 2021 for their leadership in CSR, diversity, equity and inclusion. ESA and E+ Productions were awarded these honors for their August, 2020 This Is ME PSA Campaign in collaboration with all Las Vegas Hospitals and local entertainers who were deeply impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We volunteered our time and talents to truly help make a positive impact in our community. We could not have done this without the incredible support of all of the Las Vegas hospitals, first responders and entertainers who also volunteered their time to help make a difference during a very difficult time," says Greg Chase, Founder & CEO of Experience Strategy Associates.
Presented by PRNews, the CSR & Diversity Awards celebrate national and global brands in both the CSR & Nonprofit Awards and inaugural Diversity Awards. The shortlisted campaigns, programs, leaders and teams demonstrate excellence in paving the way for a diverse, equitable world and help redefine the role organizations have in the fight for global progress.
ESA & E+ Productions Celebrated:
Experience Strategy Associates & Entertainment Plus Productions (Campaigns On A Shoestring Budget) Winner
Experience Strategy Associates & Entertainment Plus Productions (CSR Event) Honorable Mention
Experience Strategy Associates & Entertainment Plus Productions (Crisis Management) Honorable Mention
"This was a team effort to help create such a monumental activation for our community. I am incredibly grateful for all of the performers and volunteers who gave of their time and talents to help inspire our communities to do the right thing so we can all get back on the world's stage quicker," says Douglas Johnson, President & Executive Producer of Entertainment Plus Productions.
PRNews CSR & Diversity Awards honorees were announced during a virtual ceremony on April 27, 2021.
