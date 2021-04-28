Mental Health Watchdog Calling for Ban on Use of Electroshock Device in Florida

Electroconvulsive therapy, or ECT, is a procedure used by some psychiatrists. Up to 460 volts of electricity are sent coursing through the brain. Why? To produce a grand mal seizure they claim will “reset” or “reboot” the brain. California, Colorado, Tennessee and Texas have already banned the use of ECT on those 0-12 and 0-16. With no clinical trials proving its safety, electroshock treatment plays Russian roulette with the lives of vulnerable people who are often ill-informed about its long-term effects, including permanent brain damage. The headquarters for CCHR Florida are located in downtown Clearwater. “Therapy or Torture” is a compelling argument using facts, studies and patient stories to prove that newer methods of electroshock have not resulted in fewer adverse effects.

The FDA and American Psychiatric Association continue to minimize the adverse effects and tout the merits of electroshock, a 5.4-billion-dollar industry.

ECT should never be used on children. This is why several U.S. states and Australia have acted accordingly to ban its use on them.” — Citizens Commission on Human Rights

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recent article published in the Psychiatric Times revealed that, “no one has precise data about how many Americans receive ECT each year, let alone how many treatments each patient receives or how closely providers space treatments.” [1]This revelation, along with the fact that the FDA admits electroshock (ECT) can cause brain damage and death has prompted the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) to call for a ban on the device being used in Florida. [2]According to the article, a recent review of 5 meta-analyses which claimed ECT was effective and safe determined that, “the quality of most ECT studies is so poor that the meta-analyses were wrong to conclude anything about efficacy, either during or beyond the treatment period.” The reviewers concluded that, “given the high risk of permanent memory loss and the small mortality risk, this longstanding failure to determine whether or not ECT works means that its use should be immediately suspended until a series of well designed, randomized, placebo controlled studies have investigated whether there really are any significant benefits against which the proven significant risks can be weighed.” [3]“With no clinical trials proving its safety, electroshock risks the lives of vulnerable people who are often ill-informed about its long-term effects,” states the president of the Florida chapter of CCHR, Diane Stein. “This is just one reason the ECT device should be banned.”Recently an ECT device manufacturer in Venice, Florida, Somatics, admitted that use of the device could result in permanent brain damage as well as severe memory loss. [4] Additionally, lawsuits and coroner’s inquests have confirmed that ECT can also cause, not prevent suicide thus reinforcing the call for a ban.Examples include:- A coroner’s inquest determined that involuntary ECT did not prevent but may have led to a patient’s death after a suicide attempt. [5]- A UK coroner investigating the death of mother in 2016 found that the ECT led to a “deterioration in her mental health...culminating in her decision to commit suicide.” [6]- Researchers reviewed more than 90 ECT studies since 2010 determining: “There is still no evidence that ECT is more effective than placebo for depression reduction or suicide prevention.” [7]Despite evidence to the contrary, the FDA and American Psychiatric Association continue to minimize the adverse effects and tout the merits of electroshock, a 5.4-billion-dollar industry, although there are no clinical trials proving ECT’s safety and efficacy. [8]Charles Kellner, professor of psychiatry and director of ECT services at Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai recently asserted in Psychiatric Times that adverse effects such as the cognitive damage from ECT isn’t a “safety” concern but, rather, a “tolerability” issue. [9]California, Colorado, Tennessee and Texas have already banned the use of ECT on those 0-12 and 0-16. The Western Australian government recently banned the use of ECT on those younger than 14, with criminal penalties if this is violated.ECT should never be used on children. This is why several U.S. states and Australia have acted accordingly to ban its use on them. Neither should such a brutal treatment be used on our elderly, pregnant women or any vulnerable individual seeking help.CCHR encourages anyone who wishes to know more about electroshock to visit https://www.cchrflorida.org/ect/ and to sign the petition to ban the ECT device in Florida 