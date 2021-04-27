Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in Offenses in the First District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in offenses that occurred on Monday, April 12, 2021, in the First District.

Theft Two (Stolen Bike): At approximately 7:40 am, in the 1200 block of 4th Street Northeast, the suspect entered the yard of a residence and took the victim’s bicycle. The suspect then fled the scene.

CCN: 21-046-389

Destruction of Property: At approximately 8:43 am, in the 600 block of 6th Street, Northeast, the suspect damaged the door to a residence then fled the scene.

\CCN: 21-046-393

Burglary Two: At approximately 9:03 am, in the 300 block of Tennessee Avenue, Northeast, the suspect forced entry into a residence. Once inside the suspect took the victim’s property. The suspect fled the scene. CCN: 21-046-420

On Tuesday, April 27, 2021, 35 year-old Romeo Cole, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two, Destruction of Property, and Theft Two (Stolen Bike).

