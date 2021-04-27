April 27, 2021 - Lone Star College and Partners Awarded $651,516 Job-Training Grant

Date: April 27, 2021

AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) has awarded Lone Star College and their partners 801 Ventures-Twelve Stone Transport, BL Technology Inc., BLTI Services, Farouk, McCarthy Holdings Inc., Methodist Hospital Willowbrook, Motiva, Precision Medical Billing, and Watco Companies a $651,516 Skills Development Fund grant. The grant will benefit workers in the Workforce Solutions Gulf Coast area.

This grant will be used to provide custom training to 417 new and incumbent workers for industry-related topics with a focus on skills for the manufacturing industry. Training needs have been identified for companies that have retooled their manufacturing lines to produce needed COVID 19 response products. Trainings include manufacturing of hazardous materials, chemical formulations, safety, logistics and supply chain management.

“Congratulations to Lone Star College, Gulf Coast Workforce Solutions and the 9 Texas employers on this partnership, which will provide customized training for the manufacturing and healthcare industry,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “This joint investment benefits employers, citizens, communities, and contributes to keeping Texas a global economic leader and the best state in the country for business.”

The Skills Development Fund grant program has provided training opportunities in partnership with at least 4,572 employers to upgrade or support the creation of more than 398,125 jobs throughout Texas since the program’s inception in 1996. Employers seeking more information about the Skills Development Fund may visit the TWC website at www.texasworkforce.org/skills.

