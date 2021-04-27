Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,048 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,594 in the last 365 days.

Asphalt Paving Resumes on U.S. Highway 85 in Butte County

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Contact: Joel Flesner, 605-892-2872

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says crews will resume asphalt resurfacing next week on U.S. Highway 85, north of Belle Fourche.

Contractors will finish 6.5 miles of paving, install rumble strips, apply a flush seal, and install permanent pavement markings. The work is anticipated to be completed by the end of May. 

During this work, Highway 85 will be reduced to one lane during working hours with traffic controlled by flaggers and pilot cars.

Motorists can expect 15 minute delays, suddenly slowing and stopped traffic, uneven or rough surface, and construction equipment and workers adjacent to the roadway. 

The prime contractor on this $8.6 million project is Anderson Western, Inc. from Bismarck, North Dakota. 

For complete road construction information, visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

 

- 30 -

You just read:

Asphalt Paving Resumes on U.S. Highway 85 in Butte County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.