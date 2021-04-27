Asphalt Paving Resumes on U.S. Highway 85 in Butte County

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Contact: Joel Flesner, 605-892-2872

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says crews will resume asphalt resurfacing next week on U.S. Highway 85, north of Belle Fourche.

Contractors will finish 6.5 miles of paving, install rumble strips, apply a flush seal, and install permanent pavement markings. The work is anticipated to be completed by the end of May.

During this work, Highway 85 will be reduced to one lane during working hours with traffic controlled by flaggers and pilot cars.

Motorists can expect 15 minute delays, suddenly slowing and stopped traffic, uneven or rough surface, and construction equipment and workers adjacent to the roadway.

The prime contractor on this $8.6 million project is Anderson Western, Inc. from Bismarck, North Dakota.

For complete road construction information, visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

