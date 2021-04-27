MDC’s Runge Nature Center announces temporary trail closures May 1–2

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Runge Nature Center will temporarily close its trails May 1–2, 6 a.m.–1:30 p.m. each day to accommodate a managed, mentored turkey hunt on the property.

During the closures, MDC will host six first-time turkey hunters, including two youth hunters, and provide experienced mentors. This managed hunt will help to safely maintain a sustainable turkey population on the property, while also providing a unique, mentored experience for new hunters to learn skills and discover nature.

Hunters will be limited to archery-only methods, and will hunt from ground blinds provided and placed by MDC. Harvest will be limited to one bearded turkey per hunter.

Trail closures will ensure the safety of hunters and nature center visitors alike. Trails will reopen from 1:30–9 p.m. each day, when hunting has stopped. The main facility at Runge Nature Center, including the nature shop, will remain open during normal hours on Saturday. On Sunday, when the nature center is normally closed, the parking lot will be gated for the duration of the hunt. Parking lot and trails will reopen at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Located on 112 acres just north of Highway 50 in Jefferson City, Runge Nature Center is free and open to the public from 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, and 8 a.m.–8 p.m. on Thursday. Except for the above exceptions for this managed hunt, trails on the property are open daily from 6 a.m.–9 p.m.

For more information about the nature center, or a listing of events and programs, call (573) 526-5544, or visit mdc.mo.gov/runge.