Learn about Missouri's snakes May 29 at MDC's Shoal Creek Center

JOPLIN, Mo. – Most snakes in Missouri are completely harmless and all of them play an important role in our delicate ecosystems.

People wanting to learn more about these fascinating and often-misunderstood reptiles should sign up for Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program “Snakes Alive!” on May 29 at MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. This program will be from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Registration is required for this free program. People can register for this event at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/207997

At the May 29 program, MDC Naturalists Jessie Ballard and Kensi Tillman will talk about the many species of snakes that can be found here in Missouri and why they are so important to the environments they live in. People will also have the opportunity to take a look at live snakes up close.

MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center is located at 201 Riviera Drive. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the Shoal Creek Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about upcoming programs or what information on how to sign up for text alerts from the Shoal Creek Center can call 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.