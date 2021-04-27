PRIORITY NOTICE: IMPORTANT Survey Required To Implement Maine’s Approved Pandemic EBT Plan

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved the State of Maine’s Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) plan. The Maine Department of Education (Maine DOE) has partnered with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and supports the approved plan. This is an important step toward ensuring that all Maine children have access to nourishment, and that no child goes hungry.

P-EBT is part of a comprehensive USDA response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible children and adolescents will receive EBT cards with emergency funding to purchase food. These benefits are for children in all remote or hybrid schedules who would typically receive free or reduced-price meals during the school day.

In order to accurately provide benefits to students, Maine DOE is requiring all school administrative units (SAUs) who operate the USDA National School Lunch Program to complete a survey.

This survey must be completed online by May 10, 2021. To assist SAUs in gathering information needed, a preview of the survey can be found here.

SAUs’ participation in this survey will assist in ensuring Maine children and adolescents who qualify can receive the benefits to which they are entitled. Those who qualify may retroactively receive up to $1,193.50 in pandemic food assistance benefits for the current school year. Participation in this survey is vitally important to ensure eligible children and adolescents receive the assistance to which they are entitled.

For questions regarding the Department of Education’s role in P-EBT, contact Adriane Ackroyd, Maine Department of Education Child Nutrition at 207-592-1722 adriane.ackroyd@maine.gov.

For questions about the survey, contact Charlotte Ellis, Education Data Manager, Maine Department of Education, 207-624-6696, charlotte.ellis@maine.gov.

