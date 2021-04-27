VSP Middlesex - Disturbing the Peace by Use of a Telephone
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#:21A301552
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#:(802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 04/24/21 at approximately 2300 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Moretown
VIOLATION: Disturbing the Peace by Use of a Telephone
ACCUSED: James H Corliss
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VICTIM: Multiple Staff Members at Ted's Car Care
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/26/21 at approximately 0715 hours, troopers from the
Middlesex Barracks received a report of harassing and threatening voicemails
left at Teds Car Care toward multiple staff members. Further investigation
revealed James H Corliss had left the voicemails during the night of 04/24/21
into 04/25/21 to Teds Car Care in Moretown. Corliss was located and cited to
appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 06/10/21 at
0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/10/21 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
