VSP Middlesex - Disturbing the Peace by Use of a Telephone

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:21A301552

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#:(802)229-9191

DATE/TIME: 04/24/21 at approximately 2300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Moretown

VIOLATION: Disturbing the Peace by Use of a Telephone

ACCUSED: James H Corliss

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

VICTIM: Multiple Staff Members at Ted's Car Care

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/26/21 at approximately 0715 hours, troopers from the

Middlesex Barracks received a report of harassing and threatening voicemails

left at Teds Car Care toward multiple staff members. Further investigation

revealed James H Corliss had left the voicemails during the night of 04/24/21

into 04/25/21 to Teds Car Care in Moretown. Corliss was located and cited to

appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 06/10/21 at

0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/10/21 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Skylar Velasquez

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648