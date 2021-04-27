Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,047 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,596 in the last 365 days.

VSP Middlesex - Disturbing the Peace by Use of a Telephone

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:21A301552

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez                            

STATION: Middlesex Barracks                     

CONTACT#:(802)229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 04/24/21 at approximately 2300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Moretown

VIOLATION: Disturbing the Peace by Use of a Telephone

 

ACCUSED: James H Corliss                                               

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

VICTIM: Multiple Staff Members at Ted's Car Care

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/26/21 at approximately 0715 hours, troopers from the

Middlesex Barracks received a report of harassing and threatening voicemails

left at Teds Car Care toward multiple staff members. Further investigation

revealed James H Corliss had left the voicemails during the night of 04/24/21

into 04/25/21 to Teds Car Care in Moretown. Corliss was located and cited to

appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 06/10/21 at

0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/10/21 at 0830 hours        

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Skylar Velasquez

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648

 

You just read:

VSP Middlesex - Disturbing the Peace by Use of a Telephone

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.