The country's first Native American owned eDiscovery and litigation support company to earn its 8(a) certification

Only three years since its launch, Perin is the first Indian owned company to achieve prestigious certification.

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perin Investigations is proud to announce its acceptance into the United States Small Business Administration's 8(a) Business Development Program. Perin Investigations is a Denver-based eDiscovery and Litigation Support company formed in 2018 and provides electronic discovery, forensic data analysis and data collection services to both the private and public sectors.

The announcement follows a rigorous five-month effort from initial application submission to the final acceptance for this highly desired federal program. According to an SBA report from 2020, there are 31.7 million small businesses in the United States and as of March 2021, according to the SBA, only 6,374 of them have successfully completed the process of obtaining their 8(a) certification. There are 157 8(a) certified companies in Colorado. The 8(a) Business Development Program will last for a maximum of nine years and will allow Perin Investigations to compete for set-aside and sole-sourced federal contracts.

"Clearly, this is a huge accomplishment and we are excited for the opportunities it will bring," said Peter Smith, President of Perin Investigations. "Plus, as the first and only Native American-owned, eDiscovery and litigation support company to have gained its 8(a) certification, we feel a sense of pride and motivation and look forward to supporting agencies who experience trigger events, like litigation, FOIA's, investigations, congressional inquiries, and other administrative needs."

The business development program also provides assistance from the SBA in navigating federal contracting, guidance in forming joint ventures, and management assistance (including business training, counseling, marketing assistance and high-level executive development).

Perin Investigations believes there is a better way to build a modern and defensible eDiscovery operation and the private and public sectors are better served when they have the resources to focus only on their strategy - Perin will manage the people, process and technology. With the growth of data through emails, text messages, messaging apps, cell phones, and from other electronic devices, in addition to existing legacy media like paper, microfiche, and microfilm, we believe this is more important than ever.

