Expanded scholarship program signed into law

OLYMPIA – A bill to expand the Career and Technical Scholarship program that was sponsored by Rep. Jamila Taylor (D-Federal Way) was signed into law yesterday by Governor Inslee. The bill, House Bill 1425, supports training opportunities for people interested in changing careers or pursuing healthcare or STEM careers by changing state law that restricted scholarship access to only individuals who graduated from a Washington high school

“We need more people in these high-demand careers in STEM and healthcare, and this scholarship can help meet that need. The pandemic forced many families to reevaluate their career path, sometimes due to a loss of employment, and supporting expanded scholarships gives families an option to find that new job or career,” said Taylor.

The Career and Technical Scholarship program also provides scholarships for the Rural Jobs Initiative, to help rural residents access community and technical colleges while remaining in their communities.

