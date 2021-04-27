Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Prescribed burn on Red River WMA scheduled April 28 & 29

Idaho Fish and Game staff in coordination with the Idaho Department of Lands and US Forest Service will be conducting a 314 acre prescribed burn on the Red River Wildlife Management Area. The burn will take place April 28 and April 29, 2021. The purpose will be to:

  • Increase spring/summer forage for elk and other big game species.
  • Move the landscape towards desired ecological conditions.
  • Assist with the suppression of noxious weeds.
  • Alleviate elk use and depredation on adjacent private lands.
  • Increase wildland fire protection for the Elk City community within the wildland urban interface.
  • Improve interagency partnerships, and develop a pathway for future collaborative efforts on the Red River WMA and surrounding national forest lands.

For more information, please contact Tara Ball, Regional Wildlife Biologist or Jim Teare, Regional Supervisor, at 208-799-5010.

Prescribed burn on Red River WMA scheduled April 28 & 29

