'Take Me Fishing Trailer' returns to SW Idaho with free fishing for beginners

Fish and Game’s Take Me Fishing Trailer is returning to ponds throughout the Treasure Valley, and it is a great way to get the whole family out for a few hours of free, outdoor fun. Don’t have equipment or know how to fish? No problem because the trailer is equipped with loaner rods and tackle and Fish and Game staff supplies bait and expertise to help you get started fishing. 

Events are at convenient times that include Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings. 

For the duration of a trailer event, a fishing license is not needed by any registered participant. Before and after the event, a fishing license is required for anyone 14 years and older. To register for an event visit https://register-ed.com/programs/idaho/188-outdoor-skills

Trailer events will be resuming throughout the state during spring and early summer, so call a regional Fish and Game office or check back at idfg.idaho.gov for updated schedules. 

Southwest Region Fishing Trailer Schedule 

Date        Location            Time

May 6       Settlers Pond (Meridian)    4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

May 8       Kleiner Pond (Meridian)     9 a.m. to noon

May 13     Nicholson Pond (Kuna)     4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

May 15     Marsing Pond (Marsing)   9 a.m. to noon

May 20     Heroes Pond (Meridian)    4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

June 5      Kleiner Pond (Meridian)     9 a.m. to noon

