Camp Guernsey’s Emigrant Hill Road will close temporarily for training

Apr 27, 2021

CAMP GUERNSEY JOINT TRAINING CENTER, Wyo. – Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center is closing Emigrant Hill temporarily due to live-fire training in the camp’s North Training Area on the following days and times:

  • May 13, 2021, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • May 14, 2021, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • May 15, 2021, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information, please call Mr. Rob Cain at 307-836-7834 or 2nd Lt. Jamie Bridenstine at 307-836-7771, or look for updates on the Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center Facebook page, found here: https://www.facebook.com/CampGuernseyJTC/

