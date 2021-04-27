Global online travel marketing place launches Travel North America show
Beleaguered travelers and the travel industry will now be able to meet up with destinations, hotels, and tour company representatives.
People who have visited the crowded well-known popular destinations are likely to spend less time there or totally skip them and opt for the lesser-traveled destinations."LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtually Yours Travel Show (VYTS) is thrilled to announce that it has now launched the first-ever global online travel marketplace; alongside the Travel North America show.
Beleaguered travelers and the travel industry will now be able to meet up with destinations, hotels, and tour company representatives; to receive the latest up-to-date and special offers that are not available for the public. Additionally, travelers will be able to register for giveaway trips and learn from the many Expert Panel sessions.
“The European Union just announced opening travel for vaccinated Americans, Las Vegas announced its opening June 4, popular California now has the lowest Covid infection rates, Biden thinks we might have a semi-normal July 4th.”, said Charles Kao, producer of the show. “It’s time to travel again, safely”.
With domestic and international travel in 2021 opening up under new realities and rules, VYTS provides travel-hungry consumers and their travel agents with up-to-date information on new travel requirements for each travel destination as well as regulations related to entry, hotels, and resorts, restaurants, and sightseeing.
For consumers who are searching for professional travel agents, VTYS has added a Travel Advisors section, specifically for people who seek help from professional travel agents regarding travel complexities with planning, booking a trip at the desired rate, and keeping up with unexpected changes.
“Recent consumer surveys indicate one-third are planning to use the services of a travel agent for their next trip”, said Charles Kao.
Created in association with TravelMole, a 22-year-old global community for over 250,000 travel professionals, VYTS uniquely bridges consumer travelers, destinations, travel companies, and travel advisors. VYTS and TravelMole’s Los Angeles-based travel technology and content provider, OmniTourism, saw this need in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on travelers, the travel and tourism industry, and their employees, families, and communities.
There are six ongoing shows, which will operate year-round at www.virtuallyyourstravel.com. Each show runs Monday through Sunday, 24 x 7, with a fresh new group of destination and travel supplier exhibitors, offering giveaway trips and flash show travel special, not available publicly.
Show / Launch Date
Travel North America / April 26
Travel Caribbean & Latin America / May 10
Travel Middle East & Africa / June 14
Travel Eastern & Southern Europe / June 21
Travel Western Europe & UK/Ireland / May 31
Travel Asia & Australasia / July 5
Each week, each of these shows will have Show Sections by destination. For example, this week’s Travel North America show has a section for Nevada, Florida, California, and Hawaii, where the exhibitors represent. Additionally, different destinations and travel industry groups are sponsoring show
throughout the year (i.e. Travel Britain, Go Zambia, Visit Bahamas, Cruising, Drive America, Health and Wellness, etc.)
VYTS visitors can search for exhibitors by destination, travel industry category they serve, as well as travel company type at www.virtuallyyourstravel.com.
The goal of VYTS is to inspire travelers to visit destinations around their country, region, and around the globe. Consequently, VYTS has worked on providing travelers with easy access to the latest information by destinations and travel suppliers from the comfort of their homes, especially that Pre-Covid online travel reviews and blogs are outdated and can mislead travelers.
“Many lesser-known destinations in the US and abroad will be exhibiting at Virtually Yours Travel Show, which offers distancing, beautiful, interesting, and unique things for visitors to enjoy”, said Kao. “People who have visited the crowded well-known popular destinations are likely to spend less time there or totally skip them. So VYTS wants to make sure these lesser-traveled destinations and consumer hook-up.”
Travelers who register to attend the daily shows for free will be able to talk to travel suppliers via online video calls, gain insights from regular expert panels and discussions. Additionally, attendees will be able to find a registered travel agent to help with all aspects of their future travel plans, via the Travel Agent Consumer Referral Program. The program is free for travel agents to participate in, with a chance to win a free trip during the daily shows.
A number of limited free trial exhibits are available for destinations and travel suppliers wishing to exhibit at the VYTS marketplace. Details are available at http://bit.ly/VYTS_Details.
Exhibitors can advance appoints and conduct online video meetups with top travel agencies, tour operators with an opportunity to generate consumer bookings, and the ability to post regular announcements on their products as well as providing panel speakers and offer giveaways, and much more.
The VYTS is a valuable component for destinations and travel industry supplier who want to reach out to consumers and travel agents. This will allow travel industry professional to share their up to date travel information and tips while moderating the Expert Panel and Networking sessions, along with their travel and tourism stakeholder exhibitors.
