Derby Barracks/Catalytic converter theft

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A501294

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Owen Ballinger                      

STATION: Derby             

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: Sometime between Friday 04/23/21 at approximately 1430 hours and Monday 04/26/21 at approximately 0500 hours.

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1067 Glover Road Barton, Vermont 05822

 

VIOLATION: theft of catalytic converter

 

ACCUSED:  unknown                                             

 

VICTIM: State of Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The VT State Police is investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a 2017 Ford F350 dump truck. The truck was parked at the Agency of Transportation

Garage in Barton on Friday 04/23/21 at approximately 1430 hours and the catalytic converter theft was discovered on Monday 04/26/21 at approximately

0500 hours.

 

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881, or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

