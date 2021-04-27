Derby Barracks/Catalytic converter theft

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A501294

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Owen Ballinger

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: Sometime between Friday 04/23/21 at approximately 1430 hours and Monday 04/26/21 at approximately 0500 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1067 Glover Road Barton, Vermont 05822

VIOLATION: theft of catalytic converter

ACCUSED: unknown

VICTIM: State of Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The VT State Police is investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a 2017 Ford F350 dump truck. The truck was parked at the Agency of Transportation

Garage in Barton on Friday 04/23/21 at approximately 1430 hours and the catalytic converter theft was discovered on Monday 04/26/21 at approximately

0500 hours.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881, or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.