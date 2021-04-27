Seeking Outdoor Education Success Stories for WAVES

We at the Maine Department of Education know schools, educators and organizations have been working collaboratively to get students safely learning outdoors. As part of the WAVES (Wilderness Activities and Virtual Engagement for Students), we would like to collect and feature all the innovative practices and projects you been up to outdoors with youth!

Please submit this form so WAVES may learn about the wonderful things going on in YOUR school to get youth outside to connect with nature and/or your community. We are eager to highlight your work on our WAVES website and through the Maine Department of Education Newsroom as part of the Maine schools sharing success campaign!

The Maine Schools Sharing Success Campaign is an avenue for Maine schools to celebrate successes and share innovative ideas, practices, and models that can be adapted and easily implemented by other Maine schools. Stories are not an endorsement of specific materials, services, or practices and are not intended to promote learning programs that are of cost to students, families or schools.

For further information about WAVES visit our website or contact Sarah Woog, Maine DOE WAVES Director at sarah.woog@maine.gov. As a reminder, the Maine DOE is always accepting good news stories and ideas on all education related topics, those can be sent to Rachel Paling at rachel.paling@maine.gov.