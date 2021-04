After 50 Years Drummer Corky Laing Is Still Climbing the Mountain!

Corky Laing's Mountain - Toledo Sessions & Corky Laing's Pompeii - The Secret Sessions

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, April 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legendary Mountain Drummer Corky Laing has resurrected that iconic sound that put him, his fellow bandmates on the music charts, on the radio and in stadiums across the world just a bit over 50 years ago!It seems that the spirits of the late Felix Pappalardi (Mountain) and Jack Bruce (West, Bruce & Laing/Cream) may have been present when Corky started writing and recording this classic record in a small studio in the heart of the Rock and Roll Rustbelt, Toledo Ohio.At first listen you will hear and feel an overwhelming sense of time travel back to the days of hard rock & heavy metal’s infancy, while staying within today’s modern era. From the time you drop the needle onto the vinyl, until you pull it off. You will be reminded of who was one of the pioneers and innovators of some of the greatest hard rock to ever grace the planet Earth.Corky Laing has announced the new release of Corky Laing’s Mountain and the continued pressing of Corky Laing’s Pompeii (featuring Eric Clapton, Leslie West, Dickie Betts, John Sebastian, Mick Ronson, Ian Hunter and more..), both pressed on limited edition vinyl.To purchase: https://www.prudentialmusicgroup.com/store/Corky-Laing-c28915508 For more information:Press inquiries: Glass Onyon PR, Billy James, PH: 1-828-350-8158 (US), glassonyonpr@gmail.comPrudential Music Group20600 Eureka RdSuite 900Taylor, Mi 48180Cell 248-707-0778Prudential Music Group is headed up by young drummer Jason Hartless (Ted Nugent, Sponge, Joe Lynn Turner)