Brilliant Miller releases video podcast interview with Pam Mandel

In The Same River Twice, Pam tells of traveling to Israel as a war was starting, hiking across the Middle East, and surviving an abusive relationships.

I know why you are silent. I know why you stayed. It is never too late to tell your story. You deserve so much better. I believe you.” — Pam Mandel

Pam joins me today to discuss the various powerful experiences she has been through in her life, and the wide range of life lessons she gained along the way. We discuss the many amazing strangers she met along her journeys, and why she trusted them so much. She tells me about her history in writing, how she got started and why she still writes today, as well as how her writing has evolved over time. We also talk about what inspired her to write about these lessons and experiences in her new book The Same River Twice. We also talk about what it means for Pam to live a good life and her experience getting her first book written and published.

143. Pam Mandel - The Same River Twice