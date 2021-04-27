Brilliant Miller releases video podcast interview with Pam Mandel

School for Good Living Logo

School for Good Living Logo

Brilliant Miller Headshot

Brilliant Miller Headshot

Pam Mandel

In The Same River Twice, Pam tells of traveling to Israel as a war was starting, hiking across the Middle East, and surviving an abusive relationships.

I know why you are silent. I know why you stayed. It is never too late to tell your story. You deserve so much better. I believe you.”
— Pam Mandel
SANDY, UT, USA, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pam joins me today to discuss the various powerful experiences she has been through in her life, and the wide range of life lessons she gained along the way. We discuss the many amazing strangers she met along her journeys, and why she trusted them so much. She tells me about her history in writing, how she got started and why she still writes today, as well as how her writing has evolved over time. We also talk about what inspired her to write about these lessons and experiences in her new book The Same River Twice.

We also talk about what it means for Pam to live a good life and her experience getting her first book written and published.

This engaging interview is available now on the School for Good Living website at https://goodliving.com/podcasts/the-same-river-twice-a-memoir-of-dirtbag-backpackers-bomb-shelters-and-bad-travel/. The video version can also be streamed directly from YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UxytlZDNKCQ and the audio version is available on Apple Podcasts (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts/id1389591902), Stitcher (https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts), Google Podcasts (https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9wb2RjYXN0cy5nb29kbGl2aW5nLmNvbS9mZWVkLw), and Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/show/2gAkcrCqCeit7H4csjdDGd).

Brilliant Miller
Miller Innovation, BLLC
+1 801-200-3049
hello@goodliving.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

143. Pam Mandel - The Same River Twice

You just read:

Brilliant Miller releases video podcast interview with Pam Mandel

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Brilliant Miller
Miller Innovation, BLLC
+1 801-200-3049 hello@goodliving.com
Company/Organization
School for Good Living
9350 S 150 E SUITE 1000
Sandy, Utah, 84070
United States
+1 801-563-4277
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Brilliant Miller founded the School for Good Living as a b-corporation that exists to empower everyone to live a life of meaning, purpose, and contribution. SGL serves individuals through a collection of services that include the Transformational Coaching Program (TCP), Coach Training Program (CTP), private one-on-one coaching, plus free content including the Three Point Thursdays email newsletter and weekly podcast interviews with thought leaders, extraordinary coaches, writers, and big thinkers.

www.goodliving.com

More From This Author
Brilliant Miller releases video podcast interview with Pam Mandel
Brilliant Miller releases video podcast interview with Jim Davidson, author of The Next Everest
Brilliant Miller releases video podcast interview with Avi Loeb
View All Stories From This Author