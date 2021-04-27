April 27, 2021 - The Texas Workforce Commission Recognized for Advancing Educational Equity at Teach For America Honor Roll Gala

Date: April 27, 2021

AUSTIN – Teach For America has recognized the Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) as a champion of education. At the Teach For America Honor Roll Gala, TWC was awarded the Institutional Catalyst award which is given to an institution, nonprofit, governmental entity, educational institution, or business which demonstrates collective leadership which advances educational excellence and equity for a large number of students through a sustained commitment to supporting students, schools, and the broader community. TWC Commissioner Julian Alvarez representing Labor accepted the award on behalf of the Texas Workforce Commission.

“This award highlights TWC ’s commitment to ensuring all students receive the quality education they need for success in the Texas workforce,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “A strong education serves as a solid foundation for career success.”

The Texas Workforce Commission is the state agency which oversees workforce development efforts across the state. Through various funding mechanisms, such as the Jobs and Education for Texas ( JET ) grants, the agency provides training in K-12 , higher education, and technical training settings. Many Rio Grande Valley educational entities have been awarded Texas Workforce Commission funding to launch first-of-their-kind educational training for skills in high-demand fields such as coding, health care, and manufacturing.

“The Texas Workforce Commission is humbled and honored to be recognized by such an outstanding organization that works diligently to end education inequality,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “As part of Governor Greg Abbott’s Tri-Agency Initiative, TWC continues to pursue every avenue available to make sure our workforce not only knows where the in-demand careers are, but has access to the education they need to pursue those life-changing careers.”

The mission of the Tri-Agency Workforce Initiative is to build a strong Texas workforce and ensure that Texans are prepared for jobs in the industries that power the state’s economy today and tomorrow. As part of Governor Greg Abbott’s Tri-Agency Workforce Initiative, the Texas Workforce Commission works in partnership with the Texas Education Agency and the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. The Tri-Agency’s vision is that Texans of all ages have access to high-quality education and workforce training that empowers them to achieve their full potential.

“It’s a privilege to be recognized by Teach For America because of their commitment to expanding opportunities for all students,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “The work that Teach For America does will ensure that our youth and future workforce in Texas is well prepared for the jobs of the future, which bodes well for our Texas employers.”

For more information on Teach for America, visit TeachForAmerica.org. To learn more about the Texas Workforce Commission, please visit TexasWorkforce.org.

