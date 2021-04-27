Clutch Solutions Welcomes Ryan Lagace to their Leadership Team
EINPresswire.com/ -- Clutch Solutions is proud to announce the addition of achievement-driven and executive visionary, Ryan Lagace as their new Senior Vice President of Sales and Services.
With over 20 years' experience in the IT industry Lagace, has helped numerous Fortune 500 companies find success. Having that track record, vision, and foresight to build a customer-friendly culture will only help Clutch Solutions grow.
Clutch Solutions President Garrette Backie said on Monday that the company looks forward for their continuing growth by adding Lagace and his skill set that will contribute to the Clutch sales and service family.
“I am thrilled and excited to be part of the forward-thinking evolution of Clutch Solutions,” said Lagace in regards to his new position. “We are continuing to add innovative products, services, and solutions to our unique portfolio, while always keeping our customer needs at the forefront of our strategy.”
ABOUT CLUTCH SOLUTIONS
Clutch Solutions is a recognized Native Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) with the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and an authorized partner with technology leaders such as Microsoft, HPE, Dell, Cisco, VMWare, Nutanix, Lenovo, and over 1,000 other OEMs. Clutch offers solutions focused on IT modernization, performance-enhancing and cybersecurity offerings, and related professional services bringing more than 20 years of experience and mission-critical expertise in security, networking, analytics, collaboration, mobility, and cloud solutions.
