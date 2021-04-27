Middlesex Barracks / Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21A301404

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Isaac Merriam

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 04/23/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cabot, VT

VIOLATION: Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration

ACCUSED: Stephen Strait

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 14th, 2021 Detectives from the Middlesex State Police Barracks were contacted by the Vermont Sex Offender Registry. The Registry advised that a male, required to register as a sex offender, pursuant to Title 13, VSA 5407, Stephen Strait is currently non-compliant. Strait had failed to submit his Annual Verification Letter (AVL) and annual photo. Strait was contacted on April 14th and was given a week to complete his registration. Strait failed to comply and was issued a citation on April 23rd, for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/06/2021 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

