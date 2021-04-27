Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks / Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A301404

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Detective Trooper Isaac Merriam                           

STATION:  Middlesex Barracks                   

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 04/23/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cabot, VT

VIOLATION: Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration

 

ACCUSED:  Stephen Strait                                              

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 14th, 2021 Detectives from the Middlesex State Police Barracks were contacted by the Vermont Sex Offender Registry.  The Registry advised that a male, required to register as a sex offender, pursuant to Title 13, VSA 5407, Stephen Strait is currently non-compliant. Strait had failed to submit his Annual Verification Letter (AVL) and annual photo. Strait was contacted on April 14th and was given a week to complete his registration. Strait failed to comply and was issued a citation on April 23rd, for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/06/2021 @ 0830 hours           

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:     N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Detective Trooper Isaac Merriam

Vermont State Police – Middlesex Barracks

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

(802) 229-9191

(802)229-2648 (Fax)

 

Middlesex Barracks / Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration

