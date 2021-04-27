Middlesex Barracks / Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A301404
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Isaac Merriam
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 04/23/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cabot, VT
VIOLATION: Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration
ACCUSED: Stephen Strait
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 14th, 2021 Detectives from the Middlesex State Police Barracks were contacted by the Vermont Sex Offender Registry. The Registry advised that a male, required to register as a sex offender, pursuant to Title 13, VSA 5407, Stephen Strait is currently non-compliant. Strait had failed to submit his Annual Verification Letter (AVL) and annual photo. Strait was contacted on April 14th and was given a week to complete his registration. Strait failed to comply and was issued a citation on April 23rd, for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/06/2021 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Trooper Isaac Merriam
Vermont State Police – Middlesex Barracks
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
(802) 229-9191
(802)229-2648 (Fax)