United Airlines to Resume Houston-Mérida Route in May
State of Yucatán continues recovery of air connectivity with the U.S.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The state of Yucatán will increase its connectivity with the U.S. with a daily Houston-Mérida route to start May 7. Operated by United Airlines, the nonstop service is scheduled to increase in frequency to two daily flights from June 3 to Sept. 7, with one departure at 8:15 a.m. and a second at 3:05 p.m. The new service will help boost the reactivation of Yucatán’s tourism sector and, with it, the state's economy.
United Airlines debuted this route on Dec. 1, flying a 166-seat aircraft from Houston to Mérida International Airport (MID) four times per week. At the end of 2020, there were 2,490 available airplane seats.
United Airlines also has joined the Good Health Practices of Yucatán certification program, which creates “sanitary bubbles” where service providers in the state can offer both visitors and locals a biosafe experience while they visit the destination’s tourist attractions.
The state of Yucatán has entered the “Yellow Phase” of Mexico’s recovery plan, which allows for decreased restrictions on nighttime mobility on specific days, extending the hours of operation for restaurants, reactivating social events with their respective protocols, and increasing capacity limits for businesses, commercial plazas, supermarkets, hotels and restaurants.
These actions are part of the Yucatán Economic Reactivation Plan, which to date has helped the state recover international connectivity by 75%, while the national connectivity rate in Mexico, by comparison, now exceeds 61% of pre-pandemic levels.
Yucatán offers visitors transformative experiences across a land rich in history. Home to a thriving Maya community, culture and gastronomy rooted in the colonial era, and some of Mexico’s finest architecture, the state is a must for anyone looking to emerge themselves in Mexican culture. Yucatán’s capital, Mérida, offers a unique duality of both ancient Mayan culture and modern facilities. A popular destination in Mexico, Mérida makes an excellent home base for visiting the rest of the state and its remote micro-destinations, where social distancing is a way of life rather than a concerted effort.
Also known as the White City, Mérida is full of history, music and color. The Historic Center is the second largest in Mexico and, among its streets, visitors will find large and beautiful French-style buildings that are testament to the luxurious lives their owners led in past centuries. Visitors can start the tour by visiting Peón Contreras Theater, the Cathedral, the Government Palace and the famous Hotel Mansión Mérida, which is the oldest hotel in the city and home to its first social club, where the wealthy of years past once gathered. Continue along the most emblematic avenue in the city, Paseo de Montejo, passing spectacular spots that are the perfect setting for a photo, such as the Twin Houses, Palacio Cantón Museum and the House-Museum Montes Molina, to name a few. End the stroll by visiting the impressive Monumento a la Patria, or Homeland Monument, which tells the history of Mexico in a beautiful structure in the center of the avenue.
A wide selection of lodging options can be found in Mérida and its surroundings. For both architecture and Mexican ambience, haciendas are a popular visitor choice. For those seeking for a more secluded stay, however, boutique hotels add that luxurious and private touch to a visit.
Disconnect from the rest of the world by taking an enchanting trip to Hacienda Temozón, a Luxury Collection Hotel. This hacienda hotel lies in the heart of the famous Yucatán Peninsula, enabling easy access to local attractions such as Cenote Yaal Utzil and Peba Yucatán. Its beautiful garden path, standout facade and picturesque pool are a favorite among guests.
Hacienda Misné, meanwhile, is a historical structure dating to the 18th century, with a unique combination of architectural details from colonial times and a touch of French influence. The history and traditions of Yucatán, combined with the natural beauty of the hacienda’s exuberant gardens, plentiful birdsong and the sigh of the Yucatecan breeze, make guests feel as if time has stopped.
For a natural experience, Chablé Resort & Spa is a luxury hotel immersed in the Mayan jungle. The sanctuary is an award-winning spa in a unique resort that celebrates the meeting of ancestral traditions, nature and comfort in an isolated environment. The result? Relaxation, health and well-being.
Visiting Yucatán means a tour through the colors, smells and flavors of the mixture of ingredients used to create the many traditional dishes that will delight even the most demanding foodies. The destination boasts several upscale restaurants that merge Mayan elements and traditional cuisine with the latest trends, resulting in an exceptional mix of techniques and ingredients.
Another do-not-miss gastronomic experience is Teya, where the focus is on preserving the purest essence of Yucatecan culture and gastronomy. Dining options range from the most representative dishes of emblematic traditional Yucatecan cuisine to a special menu section developed in collaboration with celebrated chef Roberto Solís, for an approach to the flavors of modern Yucatán.
Versión en español https://www.dropbox.com/s/eygqdtuv26qlxyo/YucataL_n incrementa su conectividad aeL_rea con los Estados Unidos.docx?dl=0
