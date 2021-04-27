Dr. Charles Laser, is joining the Vanguard Capital Equities as the Corporate Energy Advisor.

Dr. Charles Laser

DALLAS – FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US April 27, 2021 Dr. Charles Laser, has been appointed as the Corporate Energy Advisor at the Vanguard Capital Equities

Vanguard Capital Equities: is global organization of vision and integrity that engages with our investors in the pursuit of global sustainable economic well-bing for all human kind on all continents” — Czes' Zalech

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Dr. Laser, is seasoned and trusted industrial (47+ years) who has consistently and successfully executed explorations, buy/sell leases/assets contracts, with profitable results. Dr. Laser is superbly qualified to advise on the Corporate Energy strategies, and can lead within the Vanguard Organization’s framework, with laser focused attention and execution of the underlining activities” said Czes’ Zalech, the President and the Chairman of the Vanguard Organization.

“As the Vanguard Organization, we have strong confidence, and see in it very fantastic opportunity in utilizing Dr. Laser’s exceptional experience that we can use and apply in our global operations, the drive with industry-leading operational practices to lead the next-up level of the Vanguard markets with implementing Dr. Laser’s ideology and philosophy with his active leadership in this role.”

Effective immediately, Dr. Laser, is assuming the role of the Vanguard Corporate Energy advisor, improving the processes of the acquisitions evaluations and utilization of the assets.

“Under Dr. Laser’s leadership in the Corporate Energy Advisory role, Vanguard’ assets utilization strategy will become very compelling ideology,” said Zalech, the President and the Chairman. “We are incredibly content to have Dr. Laser oversee the Corporate Energy operations.

Prior to joining the Vanguard Capital Equities, Dr. Charles "Chuck" Laser, has been and oil and gas wildcatter and consultant to the oil industry for forty-seven years in the United States having drilled wells in Texas, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Colorado and Wyoming for many clients. Since 1996 he has devoted his research and money to pursuing world-class reserves in the State of Nevada where studies show billions of barrels of recoverable oil exist. Dr. Laser, also served as Executive Vice President in the 80's for GeoSpectra Corporation a geological remote sensing firm whose clients were among many others, in alphabetical order:

American Natural Gas Service Corp.

Amparo Corporation

Anadarko Petroleum

ARCO (Atlantic Richliekl)

Anadarko Petroleum

Anglo American Corporation (S. Africa),

Asamera Oil Corporation Ltd., Canada, Chevron, Department of Mines & Energy (Venezuela)

Exxon, Getty Oil Company, Goodyear Aerospace Corporation, Gulf Oil Company

Hylsa (Mexico), JAPEX (Japan Petroleum Exploration Co., Ltd.), Jet Propulsion Laboratory

LTV Aerospace and Defense, Mobil Oil Corporation, Naslorial, Indonesia

Nippon Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Occidental, Petrobras-Brazil,

Shell, Tamil Nadir, India, Texaco,

and many others. Dr. Laser, owned several other successful companies and held executive positions in the United States prior to 1976.

EDUCATION:

1. AMichigan College of Mining &Technology 1952-1954

2. Central Michigan University 1960

3. Completed numerous oil and gas courses including oil & gas law, Charles K. Myers-Dean Stanford Law School

4. Doctor of Laws, LLD/honoris causa, Northwood University, Midland, MI, 2000