COLORME Artist Debra Murrow Shows New Art at Squarz Pies Scottsdale & Pita Jungle Desert Ridge
COLORME Art Spa founder and artist Debra Murrow is showing her colorful, inspiring art pieces at Squarz Pies North Scottsdale and Pita Jungle Desert Ridge.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COLORME Art Spa founder and artist Debra Murrow is showing her colorful, inspiring art pieces at two popular Valley restaurants - Squarz Pies in North Scottsdale and Pita Jungle at Desert Ridge.
— Debra Lee Murrow, COLORME Art Spa
Debra has been part of the revolving artists program with Pita Jungle for two years, and during that time, she has displayed her colorful pen and ink art at various Pita Jungles in the Valley, winning new fans and opening up new opportunities. She connected with Squarz Pies in North Scottsdale in early 2021, and loves the community that the team there is building with art and delicious food.
"I'm happy to have the chance to show my art at Squarz Pies and Pita Jungle at Desert Ridge," said Debra Murrow, artist and founder of COLORME Art Spa. "It's great to see more people out and about, going to these cafes, and enjoying my art at the same time. I love to take part in helping to create our new social community."
Debra created these new art pieces in the past year, and you can see her beautiful pieces on the walls of both restaurants.
* Squarz Pies Scottsdale (13802 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 - 602-935-7520)
* Pita Jungle Desert Ridge (20910 N. Tatum Blvd. Ste 140, Phoenix, AZ 85050 - 480-473-4321)
As the pandemic restrictions ease up, Debra hopes to deliver her art workshops with in-person events at Squarz and Pita Jungle.
About Debra Lee Murrow/COLORME Art Spa
----------------------------------------------------------
Debra Lee Murrow is a Fine Artist, Entrepreneur, and founder of the COLORME Art Spa. She helps adults express themselves through a variety of art classes, teaching and coaching on art and awareness of the words you speak. She also works with leaders of businesses to help them use artistic work to clarify their mission statements and company goals. Murrow continues to lend her talents to those who need them, improving the world around her through artistic expression. (www.ColorMeArtSpa.com)
Murrow teaches five main workshops, to help people find fun and purpose, as well as at finding the artist within! These five pictures seen above represent each workshop. Click here to receive a Free COLORME postcard to get you started on your healing journey. Need a creative outlet for your team or family? See her many options for custom COLORME Art Packages.
