Hans-Rudolf Reinauer to join Trade Technologies Germany GmbH
Trade Technologies today announced that Hans-Rudolf Reinauer will join Trade Technologies Germany GmbH from May 1, 2021.
I am convinced that the experience and network Hans brings to the table will help us to further sharpen our services offerings in order to bring some additional added-values for our clients.”STUTTGART, GERMANY, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trade Technologies, the global leader for international trade document solutions, today announced that Hans-Rudolf Reinauer will join Trade Technologies Germany GmbH from May 1, 2021. Mr. Reinauer will be based in Trade Technologies’ Stuttgart office and assumes responsibility for the Company’s Consulting Business.
— Alexander Paetzold
Hans-Rudolf Reinauer brings 42 years of experience within Deutsche Bank’s Global Transaction Banking Division. Within his professional career, he mainly focused on international trade and developing solutions for his clients to address relevant risks in accordance with their internal guidelines and policies.
Amongst others, Reinauer was the head of Deutsche Bank’s consulting team “Risk Management Services” in Southern Germany whose team members acted as consultants in Treasury- and Risk-Management. The team developed tools and processes to allow clients to analyze and evaluate their relevant risks in order to have a proper basis for any hedging strategy.
Reinauer also acted as Country Head Switzerland of Deutsche Bank’s Global Subsidiary Coverage in Zurich for companies directly located in Switzerland which allowed him to further enhance his knowledge and experience of Corporate Finance.
Within Trade Technologies his main role will be to develop Trade Technologies’ consulting business focusing on risk management in international trade.
“I am very excited to join Trade Technologies and to work on their services offerings in the consulting area.” said Hans-Rudolf Reinauer.
“I am convinced that the experience and network Hans brings to the table will help us to further sharpen our services offerings in order to bring some additional added values for our clients.” said Alexander Paetzold, Managing Director of Trade Technologies Germany GmbH.
Trade Technologies Germany GmbH began its operations in Stuttgart in November of 2018. Since then, it has added over 180 exporter customers and grown its office to a team of 12 trade professionals.
Trade Technologies has offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Hong Kong, Houston, Istanbul, London, Los Angeles, Mumbai, New York, San Francisco, Singapore, and Stuttgart.
About Trade Technologies
Founded in 1999, Trade Technologies (www.tradetechnologies.com) is the largest global provider of trade document services and software. From its offices in Asia, Europe, and North America, Trade Technologies provides leading exporters, freight forwarders, and international trade banks with trade document solutions, training, and consulting.
The Company’s web-based TradeSharp platform and outsourced services enable customers to streamline their operations, save money, accelerate payments, and eliminate discrepancies traditionally involved in international letter of credit, documentary collections, and open account transactions. More than 1,500 exporters, global trade banks, and freight forwarders depend on Trade Technologies’ services to process almost $10 billion in international trade transactions each year. Globally, Trade Technologies is presenting original letter of credit and other trade documents online to 66 examination offices of 24 banks in 13 countries.
Trade Technologies was named by Silicon Review as one of the “50 Smartest Companies of the Year 2016.” In 2015, Trade Technologies was awarded the Presidential “E” Star Award for Export Services by the U.S. Department of Commerce and was selected by CIO Review Magazine for its annual list of the 20 Most Promising Banking Technology Solution Providers. Trade Technologies was voted the “Best Trade Tech Solutions Company” in 2012 by readers of Trade Finance Magazine. In 2011, Trade Technologies won the Presidential “E” Award for Exports through the U.S. Department of Commerce, the highest recognition any U.S. entity may receive for supporting export growth. In 2010, the Company was awarded a patent on the TradeSharp software platform and process.
Alexander Paetzold
Trade Technologies Germany GmbH
+49 711 67485510
apaetzold@tradetechnologies.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn