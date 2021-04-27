Virtual public input meeting available on May 4 on proposed improvements to I 94 in Fargo

A virtual public input meeting will be available May 4, 2021, on the NDDOT website at www.dot.nd.gov, click "Public Meetings" under Quick Links. A pre-recorded presentation will be presented at 5:00 pm followed by a question session until 7:00 pm.

The purpose of the virtual public input meeting is to receive public input and comments on the proposed improvement to I‑94 from I‑29 to the 25th Street interchange in Fargo.

The virtual public input meeting is being facilitated by the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT).

Written statements or comments about this project must be postmarked or emailed by May 19, 2021, to James Rath, 608 East Boulevard Avenue, Bismarck, ND 58505‑0700 or jrath@nd.gov with “virtual public input meeting” in the subject heading.

For any questions, help submitting comments, or to request hard copy materials please contact James Rath P.E. at 701-328-1722 or email to jrath@nd.gov.

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

an accessible accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Atiana Beck, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at (701) 328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.