Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,054 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,501 in the last 365 days.

Get to Know the Maine DOE Team: Meet Joe Haney

Maine DOE Team member Joe Haney is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign, learn a little more about Joe in the question and answer below.

What are your roles with DOE?

I am a member of the Career and Technical Education (CTE) team. My role is to assist CTE Directors with new program applications, program standards, and assessments.

What do you like best about your job?

I credit Career and Technical Education for teaching me skills that have lasted a lifetime. I feel fortunate to be able to give back and support programs that have such a positive impact on so many students.

How or why did you decide on this career?

It was a very logical choice based on my past experiences….I have been a plumber, Camp Director, a JMG Specialist, a contractor and an Assistant Principal.  All my past experiences align well with my position with CTE.

What do you like to do outside of work for fun?

My wife, Sherrye and I recently became empty nesters and are looking forward to my dream to live on a boat….during the warm months anyway. We like to travel, explore new waters along the beautiful coast of Maine, and spend time with family. I also enjoy fishing, hunting, being out in nature and remodeling kitchens and bathrooms.

 

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Get to Know the Maine DOE Team: Meet Joe Haney

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.