Maine DOE to Host Fourth Annual Computer Science Education Showcase During Education Symposium in December

Join educators and students from across Maine for an afternoon of computer science fun at the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) fourth annual Computer Science Education Showcase on December 12 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. This event is hosted by the Maine DOE, in partnership with Educate Maine, as part of the 2025 Educate Maine Annual Education Symposium.

The 2025 Computer Science Education Showcase will celebrate the educators, students, community organizations, and partners who are expanding access to and participation in computer science across the state.

Whether you’re new to computer science, curious about how it’s taught, or looking to connect with others who share your interest in technology learning—this event is for you! Experience hands-on demonstrations, student projects, and inspiring stories from classrooms and communities around Maine.

Date: Friday, December 12, 2025

Time: 2-4:30 p.m.

Location: Cross Insurance Center (74 Gilman Road, Bangor, ME 04401)

Registration: This event is free! Click here to register for the 2025 Computer Science Education Showcase.

For a preview of what to expect, check out this article about the second annual Computer Science Education Showcase, which featured students and educators from 40 school administrative units (SAUs) who presented a variety of computer science education projects, including robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), 3D design, coding, augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR), data science, cybersecurity, and more.

For more information, please contact Maine DOE Computer Science Specialist Allison Braley at allison.braley@maine.gov.